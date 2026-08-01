Grenada: Anderson Peters misses Commonwealth Games Javelin Podium with fourth-place finish

Peters finished fourth with a best throw of 83.88 metres, narrowly missing the podium as Grenada celebrated Lindon Victor’s historic third consecutive Commonwealth Games decathlon title.

Grenada: Anderson Peters of Grenada finished fourth in the men’s javelin final at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games on Friday. He recorded the best throw of 83.88 metres of his gameplay.

Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage won the gold with 89.75 metres, while India’s Neeraj Chopra secured the silver with 85.83 metres. India also claimed the bronze as Yash Vir singh gave personal-best performance with 85.41 metres. This left Peters in fourth place with 83.88 metres.

Peters competed against strong athletes at the EDF Scotstoun Stadium, which also included Olympic and world champion medallists. He was 1.53 metres short from reaching the bronze medal.

The fourth-place result adds to Peters’ record at the Commonwealth Games. Previously, he has won the bronze at the Gold Coast 2108 and silver at the Birmingham 2022. He also won bronze in the javelin at the Paris Olympics 2024. And he is a two-time world champion in the game.

It was a significant day for Grenada at the Glasgow Games as along with Peters’ performance, Lindon Victor secured the country’s first gold medal in the men’s decathlon.

Victor defended his Commonwealth Games title as he won his third consecutive decathlon gold. He earlier won gold at Gold Coast 2018 and Birmingham 2022. He became the first athlete to achieve three consecutive Commonwealth Games in the decathlon.

On the second day of the competition, Victor was in fifth place, still behind Canada’s Damian Warner after seven of the 10 events. He then took the lead after the pole vault, and gave a miraculous performance in the final 1,500 metres to secure the title.

This historic victory gave Grenada its first gold medal of Glasgow 2026. Peters' performance also added to the country’s strong position in athletics.

Even though Peters narrowly missed the podium, his 83.33-metre throw secured his position among the leading names in international javelin.