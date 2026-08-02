Caribbean Airlines cargo flight declares emergency, lands safely in Jamaica

The cargo flight, operated by Atlas Air on behalf of Caribbean Airlines, landed safely at Norman Manley International Airport after declaring an emergency en route from Miami to Kingston.

Caribbean Airlines confirmed that cargo flight BW 8045, operated by Atlas Air on the airline's behalf declared an emergency on July 30. The flight was travelling to Kingston and it landed safely at the Norman Manley International Airport.

The aircraft was operating from Miami International Airport to Kingston when the emergency was declared. Caribbean Airlines said all relevant aviation authorities were alerted, while Atlas Air, the aircraft operator, initiated security and emergency response procedures.

The aircraft landed safely in Kingston and was received by the appropriate airport and security authorities according to the standard safety protocols.

According to Caribbean Airlines, after the landing the aircraft was taken for maintenance. The Airline also confirmed that it has contacted all affected cargo customers and provided them with information about their shipments.

The flight involved in the incident was a cargo one rather than a passenger flight. BW 8045 was operated by Atlas Air on behalf of Caribbean Airlines. It is a part of its cargo service between Miami and Kingston.

No information on injuries was included in the statement given by Caribbean Airlines. The airline assured that after the landing, the Airline followed standard safety procedures and the aircraft was taken for maintenance.

This situation came at a time when Caribbean Airlines is continuing to expand its cargo operations across the region and international markets. The situation was controlled with a safe landing as the aircraft safely arrived in Kingston after the emergency was declared.

Caribbean Airlines has not disclosed further operational details about the flight. The authority has also not indicated when the aircraft will return to service. Any additional information will depend on updates from the airline, Atlas Air or relevant aviation authorities.

For now, the airline assured that the shipments of the concerned people will reach them safely.