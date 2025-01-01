What you need to know about Trinidad and Tobago’s state of emergency amid rising crime

During the state of emergency, police officials can arrest anyone without a warrant, if they suspect anyone involved in a criminal activity.

Trinidad and Tobago: Prime Minister Keith Rowley has declared a state of emergency across the twin island nation of Trinidad and Tobago, considering the rising gang threats and a need for public safety. This comes after an intense dispute between two gangs which took place on Monday near Port of Spain, Trinidad and claimed lives of six individuals.

The authorities implemented the State of Emergency to limit the rising crime across the islands which has risen to alarming levels and has put the public on threat. However, no curfew has yet been announced by the authorities.

The acting attorney general, Stuart Young noted that the coming days could experience an increase in criminal activity, following the gang war. He then emphasized the importance of a SoE in such circumstances to ensure public safety and limit criminal activity.

Notably, this year has been recorded as the deadliest year in history of the twin island nation, with approximately 615 cases of murder. This increase in crime has put the safety of residents in threat who are demanding peace in their communities. The conditions in Trinidad and Tobago from the past few months is deteriorating and have turned even worse, which forced the authorities to take a strict action. Acting attorney general, Stuart Young

Key points to be noted

Police officials have been deployed across the communities, for increased safety. Entry into specific areas is prohibited during this time, any individual who tends to visit that particular place should get them permitted by the police official or the owner of the property. People should also follow all the rules and instructions, as an inability to stick to the laws could land them in trouble, with an immediate arrest.

The threat of being arrested is further intensified with the fact that any individual who is detained by the authorities during this period will not be eligible for bail. The offenders held during the State of Emergency period, will not be able to challenge unlawful detentions as well.

The police can arrest anyone without a warrant, if they suspect someone is going to commit a crime. The detained individuals could be held for up to 48 hours or in some cases more than a week, as detailed by the authorities. This is also to be noted that following the end of the SoE period, all the legal proceedings will follow as usual.

The police officers during SoE are permitted to check on vehicles and enter any premises or location for searching any suspect or evidence related to crime. However, the search for a women suspect will be carried out by a female police official.

What does state of emergency in Trinidad and Tobago signifies?

A state of emergency is referred to as a temporary system, in which the government implements crucial measures to protect their citizens from dangerous and difficult situations which start to develop for a certain time.

A state of emergency could be implemented in certain situations including natural disasters, a rise in criminal activities, civil arrests, armed conflicts or pandemics.

Why is Crime increasing in Trinidad and Tobago?

The increase in criminal activities in Trinidad and Tobago could be attributed to several factors, including;

Gang Activity: The rise in criminal gangs is one of the significant reasons that the island is suffering currently. These gangs have caused several disputes and have increased violence across many communities. Unemployment: The high unemployment rate combined with poverty has led many to follow an illegal path, ultimately getting associated with gangs. Weapons and Drugs: illegal trade of weapons and drug smuggling is very common across both the islands, fueling crime and related activities

How long the state of emergency is expected in Trinidad and Tobago?

As stated by the authorities, the state of emergency in Trinidad and Tobago could last upto 3 months. However, the SoE will have to be brought against the parliament after 15 days before it is extended to three months. This state of emergency could even go as long as 6 months, if the conditions doesn’t improve over time in Trinidad and Tobago. However, it can’t go beyond this limit.

Impact of state of emergency on residents of Trinidad and Tobago

Netizens are actively supporting the decision took by authorities, while some also stated that it should have been taken much before to tackle the rising crime.

Mel Mahabir said they have waited far too long to see anything in action, however, he appreciated the decision took by the government. Aleema Lamar also supported the SoE and said that it's high time that government should consider innocent and law-abiding citizens’ security and give them priority.

Michael, a user on Facebook wrote his opinion and suggested his ideas to tackle crime, “Yes, agree it's time to bring back our beautiful country as it was government high ranking ministers should take serious actions towards crime. Curfew is a good idea but the timing from 6.00pm to 6.00am for the new year 2025 for (12) months make it harder for the bandits bring out the Trinidad Tobago Defense Force (TTDF) including the TTDF reserves and TTCF full time until end of the year 2025. Make all citizens show proper id. Or documents while outside after curfew hours. Not only during Christmas and carnival all year. May gods bless our nation Trinidad to the bone. Hope my advice as a true citizen work.”