Trinidad and Tobago to see near-normal rainfall in first half of August

The Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service forecasts wetter conditions on August 2 and from August 6 to 9, with eastern and southern regions expected to receive the highest daily rainfall during the first half of August.

Trinidad and Tobago is expected to experience a near-normal rainfall in the first half of August. According to the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service, wetter conditions are expected on August 2 and from August 6 to 9.

This forecast covers the period from August 1 to 15, 2026. It shows that the rainfall across the region is expected to be moderate during the first half of August.

The outlook was highlighted in an agro-meteorological update by the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service.

There is a 60 percent chance of mean daily rainfall in northern and north-western areas. These areas will receive daily rainfall of up to 4.4 millimetres. Central, west-central and inland areas also have a 60 percent chance, with mean daily rainfall reaching up to 3.8 millimetres.

Many eastern and southern areas are expected to receive higher rainfall during this period. East and north-eastern areas have a 70 percent of mean daily rainfall of up to 6.7 millimetres. While, the south-eastern areas have the same 70 percent probability and rainfall amount.

The southern areas of the country are expected to receive a mean daily rainfall of up to 5.9 millimetres. The south-western areas will also have a 70 percent chance as the mean daily rainfall could rise up to 5.8 millimetres.

The forecast suggests that activity is likely to be more noticeable on August 2 and from August 6 to 9.

The agro-meteorological updates provided by the Meteorological Service gives information on rainfall and other weather conditions that can affect agricultural activities and planning.

Trinidad and Tobago is moving through the first half of August, when rainfall is an important factor for agriculture, outdoor activities and water management.

Although the overall forecast says that the country is going to receive a near-normal rainfall for August 1 to 15, there are regional differences too. Some areas are more likely to receive higher daily rainfall than others. Especially the eastern, south-eastern and southern regions of the country.