Nicholas Pooran records century for Riders against Warriors, wins match by 74 runs

Caribbean: The powerful knock of 101 runs by Nicholas Pooran led Trinbago Knight Riders towards victory in the last match of the league stage of the Caribbean Premier League 2024. Defeating Guyana Amazon Warriors by 74 runs, Knight Riders scored 14 points by winning seven out of 10 matches in the points table.

Now, the Caribbean Premier League advanced to its playoffs stage, the top four teams in the points table have been preparing for the final stage. The playoffs will be kickstarted on October 2, 2024, with the matches between four teams including Guyana Amazon Warriors, Saint Lucia Kings, Trinbago Knight Riders and Barbados Royals.

Nicholas Pooran from Knight Riders made 101 runs off 59 deliveries and became the highest scorer of the year in the T20 format. He was supported by Jason Roy who made 34 runs off 26 deliveries and Keacy Carty who made 27 runs off 13 deliveries.

With exceptional batting skills, Trinbago Knight Riders set the target of 212 runs with a loss of 5 wickets in 20 overs. However, the Amazon Warriors were restricted to 137 runs by the bowlers of the Riders.

Terrance Hinds of Riders took three wickets in his four over spell by giving only 17 runs and Nathan Edward who took also three wickets in his 2.5 overs by giving only 19 runs. Waqar Salamkheil also took three wickets in his four-over spell with 26 runs.

From Amazon Warriors, Rahmanullah Gurbaz made 36 runs off 22 deliveries and Shai Hope made 28 runs off 19 deliveries. Gudakesh Motie also supported the pairing and made 26 runs off 28 deliveries.

Kieron PollarD- the skipper of Trinbago Knight Riders called it a good game and noted that they just wanted to bat and put a good score on the board. Nicholas Pooran also spoke about the victory and noted that he loves to bat at Guyana where the pitch is favourable to batsmen.

However, Guyana Amazon Warriors finished their CPL campaign by standing at the top of the table, while Riders stood on the third position. Saint Lucia Kings secured the second position in the points table and Barbados Royals who was the first team to qualify for the playoffs stood in the fourth position.

In the playoff stage, the first match will be held between Barbados Royals and Trinbago Knight Riders in the eliminator round. While, the qualifier 1 will be played between Saint Lucia Kings and Guyana Amazon Warriors.

The winner of the qualifier 1 will advance to the finals of the CPL tournament, while the loser of the match will be played against the winner of the eliminator round.