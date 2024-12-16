Sugar Mas 53: Junior Calypso Monarch Finals results announced, know the winners

The Competition took place on Sunday, 15th December 2024 at the St Kitts Marriott Resort Atrium at 5:00pm.

St Kitts and Nevis: The Greenhouse Band Junior Calypso Competition has concluded well, as one of the opening events of Sugar Mas 53.

The competition featured young talent delivering bold and exciting performances.

The Junior Calypso Competition took place in two categories, Primary and Secondary. Mighty Zen, surpassed Adiaha in the primary category with just a difference of 4 points.

Mighty Zen was the 1st Runner up, followed by Super Knowledge and Prince Khi both scoring 373 points and were declared 2nd and 3rd Runner up respectively. Both of them were assigned positions after a tie breaker policy was applied.

The winners of the secondary category were Mighty J who won with 432 points. The first runner up was Lady B with 417 points, Star Boy Nicholas was the 2nd runner up with 404 points, and Dequon ended as 3rd runner up with 356 points.

The Sugar Mas 53 was notably announced officially open on 14th December with a special and grand celebration held at the Carnival Village. The event was marked open after a celebration which featured exciting dance and musical performances.

The event turned out to be extremely successful as a large crowd gathered at the venue to experience the rich cultural celebration. The finals of the Groovy and Power Soca Monarch also took place on the same day where Ras Kelly and AkaiiUSweet & Tobap emerging victorious.

The celebration of the Sugar Mas 53 will continue throughout December and mid-January, Over the celebration, it will feature different contests including pageantries and will also include the highly awaited Sugar Mas parade which will take place on 1st and 2nd January.

The excitement for this event remains the highest in the hearts of all Kittians and Nevisians as they travel to be a part of this much anticipated event.