People must be at centre of decisions, priorities, actions of govt: PM Terrance Drew

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew extended Christmas greetings to the citizens and residents of St Kitts and Nevis on Thursday (December 25, 2025). He said that this is the time of the year to pledge that people must always be at the center of decisions, priorities and actions of the government.

He said that the principle named “people-centrerd approach” is their guide to work as a government. The principle revolves around their agendas of investing in people, empowering families, supporting workers, nurturing children and caring for the most vulnerable among them.

While extending wishes to the people, PM Terrance Drew added, “This is a time of reflection, renewal and reverence. A time when hearts are softened, homes are filled with light, and our thoughts turn toward what truly matters.”

Shedding light on the steps and policies taken by the government, PM Drew said that they have worked to strengthen health care, expand education and training, support small businesses and create pathways for young people to thrive.

He said that these efforts are not abstract policies as they are expressions of a people-centered vision, one that recognizes that progress is most meaningful when it touches lives, restores hope and builds resilience at the community level.

PM Drew noted that a nation prospers not only through economic growth, but through the dignity, well-being and opportunity afforded to every citizen. He further talked about the birth of Jesus Christ and said that his arrival reminds them that greatness is often wrapped in simplicity and that true leadership is rooted in service, compassion and love.

“Christmas challenges us to live these values not only through government action, but through personal commitment. It calls us to kindness in a world often marked by harshness, for peace in moments of tension, for generosity in times when it may be easier to withhold than to give,” said the prime minister.

He continued and highlighted the spirit of Christmas which is a way of being, a way of seeing others and a way of responding to need with compassion. He encouraged the citizens to reach out to someone who may feel alone this season, to offer a word of encouragement, to forgive where there has been hurt, to share where there is abundance.

PM Drew also extended gratitude to:

To our elders, thank you for the wisdom you continue to impart.

To our parents and caregivers, thank you for your sacrifices and steadfast love.

To our young people, you are our hope and our future. Your dreams matter, and this nation is committed to creating a society in which those dreams can be realized.

To our citizens in the diaspora, you are actually part of us.

As Prime Minister, he said that he is deeply conscious of the responsibility entrusted to him. It is a responsibility he seeks to carry with humility, guided by faith, service, and an unwavering belief in the potential of people of St Kitts and Nevis.

PM Drew stressed that together they must build a society grounded in justice, opportunity, and care for one another.