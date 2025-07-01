English singer Sam Smith visits Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, teases new music

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines: Renowned British singer and songwriter, Sam Smith was recently spotted in Bequia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines at the Jack’s Beach Bar spending time at the beach and visiting local places. However, his recent social media post has ignited more theories that the singer is about to release new music.

On June 30, Jack’s Beach Bar, which is a renowned tourist attraction in Bequia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines shared a social media post, where Sam Smith was seen along with one of the house DJ of the bar. The post was captioned ‘On any given day, we guarantee a celebrity is sippin a drink at your favourite beach bar.”

This confirmed that the renowned celebrity is in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines spending time at its beautiful beaches and having a cheerful summer vacation. However, Smith’s Instagram post has raised different concerns that the visit by the English musician is not just a vacation but linked to his new project.

Sam Smith shared a carousel of posts on social media, in which he was seen spending time at a beachside. One of the clips was however from a music studio which has fuelled rumours that the singer may have arrived at the island for creating new music. He also captioned his post as ‘Summer 25’ which fans speculate could be the name of his upcoming release.

However, no official confirmation has yet been made by Sam over any of his official accounts. In fact, Sam has not even publicly disclosed that he is currently in SVG, however his recent posts along with the one shared by Jack’s Beach Bar has confirmed that the singer is at the island.

Sam Smith is known across the world for his mellifluous voice and controversial lyrics that challenge the conventional norms of love. His powerful vocals helped him secure the highest award in the music industry, ‘A Grammy’.

While the singer is in SVG currently, more information regarding his visit remains limited due to his low-profile public appearances and choice for privacy.