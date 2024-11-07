Condor Airlines returns to Antigua after COVID haul, resumes services from German

With the return of the service, the flights will be operated from November 5, 2024, to May 6, 2025.

Antigua and Barbuda: Condor Airlines has returned to Antigua and Barbuda after a five-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and touched down at the VC Bird International Airport on Tuesday. The tourism officials celebrated the return of the airline as it again started to counter the increasing demand from the tourists.

With the return of the service, the flights will be operated from November 5, 2024, to May 6, 2025. It will provide direct and non-stop flights between Frankfurt, Germany to Antigua and Barbuda, offering seasonal service. The flights will cater to the needs of the European market and the travellers from across the globe will get valuable access to the country.

The service will be operated by A330-900 Neo which consists of the business class and perfect blend of authenticity and classic experience. It will offer an ideal product for tourists who are seeking to visit Antigua and Barbuda for their enhanced holiday experience.

The connection between Frankfurt-Antigua and Barbuda has been enhanced with the resumption of flights from Condor Airlines. It will offer another level of experience to the tourists who will visit the country from Europe for an exceptional and romantic holiday experience.

The newly introduced Airbus A330-900 will be used for the service as it will offer comfort and advanced features. It consists of 310 seats which will include 30 business class seats and 64 premium economy seats. It will also meet and cater to the preferences of Antigua and Barbuda’s upscale market.

The new service is also considered a significant boost for Antigua and Barbuda’s tourism industry as it will enhance the connection across the Caribbean region. A total of 27 rotations will be added to the service and tagged with Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

The relationship between the airline and the country started in the early 70s when Antigua and Barbuda first ventured into the tourism business. It will also end the long-haul flights between Germany and Antigua and Barbuda.

