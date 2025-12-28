Caribbean Airlines cancels flights to New York due to inclement weather 

Caribbean Airlines operated recovery flights between Trinidad, Guyana and New York on December 27, 2025, using aircraft BW3526 to recover the cancelled BW536.

Caribbean Airlines cancelled flights to New York from Trinidad, Guyana and St Vincent for Friday (December 26, 2025) and Saturday (December 27, 2025). Due to adverse weather conditions, several flights got delayed and cancelled, announcing recovery services for different designated routes.

For cancelled flights, Caribbean Airlines operated recovery flights between Trinidad, Guyana and New York. The flights will be operated on December 27, 2025 with the use of aircraft BW3526 for the recovery of the cancelled flight BW536.

The flight will depart from Trinidad at 7: 30 am and arrive at Guyana, further departing the island nation at 9: 50 am and then land at New York for being the final destination.

In addition to that, the delayed flights of the Caribbean Airlines have also been recovered through new timings. The first delayed flight for December 27, 2025 is BW520 which is scheduled to operate on the route from Trinidad to New York with a departure time of 8: 00 am.

Another flight BW527 is scheduled to operate from New York to Trinidad with a stop at Guyana. New Departure time of the flight is 4: 50 pm with arriving in Guyana and then landing at New York on December 28, 2025 at 12: 35 am.

The flight BW553 has also been delayed which has been revised with new departure time for Caribbean Airlines. The flight starting from New York will depart at 2: 20 pm, arriving in St Vincent and then land at Trinidad for being the final destination at 9: 10 pm, as per new timings.

Caribbean Airlines noted that the airline reached out to affected passengers due to the cancelled and delayed flights. Customers are encouraged to register for real-time flight at their official website.

Due to extreme weather conditions, Caribbean Airlines added that the flights were affected. However, the recovery flights and timing will make passengers book their new flights into the same charges as they will not be charged additional fees.