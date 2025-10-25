Live: Hurricane Melissa Forms in Caribbean, Jamaica Prepares 

Hurricane Melissa hs formed in Jamaica and is expected to become a major hurricane soon. Stay updated with live coverage from Associates Times.

Jamaica: Tropical Storm Melissa has intensified into a Hurricane as it nears Jamaican coasts, and is all set to become a major hurricane soon.

Current Status

As of the latest update from the National Hurricane Centre (NHC) Hurricane Melissa is moving towards jamaica with strong winds, which are expected to continue gaining strength over the next 24 to 48 hours as it approaches the region.

Potential impacts

Heavy rain, strong winds, coastal flooding and landslides are possible across parts of the Caribbean. Residents are urged to stay precautious and follow official updates and prepare as the weather changes.

Associates Times will be providing live updates for you on Hurricane Melissa’s path. Stay tuned for more updates on this story throughout the day.