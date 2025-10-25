Live: Hurricane Melissa Forms in Caribbean, Jamaica Prepares 

Tabaquite police probing death of 73-year-old pensioner
2024-07-25 06:20:41
Hurricane Melissa hs formed in Jamaica and is expected to become a major hurricane soon. Stay updated with live coverage from Associates Times.
Written by AT News Desk
Published
Updated
Tropical Storm Melissa
Jamaica: Tropical Storm Melissa has intensified into a Hurricane as it nears Jamaican coasts, and is all set to become a major hurricane soon.
As of the latest update from the National Hurricane Centre (NHC) Hurricane Melissa is moving towards jamaica with strong winds, which are expected to continue gaining strength over the next 24 to 48 hours as it approaches the region.
Heavy rain, strong winds, coastal flooding and landslides are possible across parts of the Caribbean. Residents are urged to stay precautious and follow official updates and prepare as the weather changes.
Associates Times will be providing live updates for you on Hurricane Melissa’s path. Stay tuned for more updates on this story throughout the day.
Acting Director General for the office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM), Richard Thompson has stated that the almost 881 shelters are on standby across Jamaica to accomodate persons during and after the passage of Hurricane Melissa.
He said that the shelters are open to accomodate individuals seeking protection.
The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) has clarified that the claims circulating on social media that electricity would be shut off on Saturday as Hurricane Melissa approaches the island are 'Fake'.
JPS' Director of Corporate Communication, Wisome Callum said that the system will remain operational for as long as it is feasible.
Tourists on social media shared their experience upon arriving to Jamaica stating that there was no disaster preprations as Melissa reaches Jamaica.
We have arrived at the airport! We left 5 hrs ahead for the 1 1/2 he drive, bc we didn’t know what to expect. But, we got here in less than 1 1/2 . I was shocked that there are just no preparations happening. Not even at our resort. All of the beach chairs are still neatly lined up in rows across the sand. People are just going on about there day on this gorgeous sunny breezy day like it’s just another beautiful day. They have no idea of what may be coming. They have never seen a storm of this magnitude. I fear this is going to be devastating if it stays on track. I pray for them and that it continues to shift to the east. The airport is expected to close sometime today since the hurricane warning was placed last night.
Tropical Storm Melissa has strenghthened into a hurricane and is intensifying to become a major hurricane by tomorrow, the NHC stated. The hurricane currently has a maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.
2pm EDT 25 Oct Intermediate Advisory:#Melissa has become a #hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. Rapid Intensification is expected, and Melissa is forecast to become a major hurricane tomorrow.— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 25, 2025
Latest info at https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/v9Ie6d9KBQ