Barbados: 46-year-old man murdered with gunshots on Christmas eve

Barbados: A 46-year-old man is murdered in a shooting incident in Barbados on Christmas eve (December 24, 2025). The investigation on the matter has started as the incident occurred around 10:22 pm, revealing that the man is identified as Carlos Kerwin Jones of Chapel Land, St Philip.

In the investigation, police revealed that Jones was sitting inside a business establishment when an assailant approached and fired multiple shots. Due to the shooting, he got injured and fell into his place. With an immediate response, the killer escaped the place and ran away to avoid the police officials.

After the incident, an ambulance arrived and health professionals examined the body, but found no signs of life. A medical doctor further arrived at the scene and then pronounced him dead at the scene.

Notably, the deceased was identified by a relative who said that he was living at the #6 Chapel Land of Barbados. His body has also gone for autopsy as there are reports of several gunshots that led to his death.

Investigation into the matter has started and police officials have also started the search operations to find the murderer. The Barbados Police Service appealed to the citizens that if anybody who may have witnessed the incident or have any information, they can assist the police with the investigation of the matter.

Citizens expressed their frustration and anguish about the incident as it occurred on Christmas eve, an occasion when people celebrate with each other. They expressed that if the streets and even homes of the people of Barbados are not safe places for them even during the festivities, then, they will not be able to live freely or celebrate anything without fear.

People also questioned the police service and the government of Barbados for their safety measures during the festivals and other occasions. They demanded proper investigation into the matter and said that there is a need to treat such incidents with serious steps.