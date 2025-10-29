St Elizabeth in Jamaica underwater due to extensive flooding by Hurricane Melissa

Local Government Minister Desmond McKenzie reported that the situation in St. Elizabeth is worsening, with several families trapped in their homes as rescue teams work to evacuate them to safety.

Jamaica: The parish of St Elizabeth is underwater due to the extensive flooding and catastrophic rainfall as Category 5 Hurricane Melissa battered Jamaica on Tuesday night. The widespread flooding and damage across the parish have been recorded, disrupting the entire community by destroying their houses and other infrastructure.

Speaking at a Tuesday conference, Local Government Minister Desmond McKenzie provided the information about the destruction and noted that the condition of the southern parish is deteriorating. Several families were trapped in their houses and the rescue teams are in the operation to evacuate those people to provide them with a safe space.

In addition to that, the fallen trees and utility poles have caused damage to the road infrastructure in Jamaica and residents have been affected due to the dangerous conditions. The National Works Agency has also mobilised teams to clear major disruptions on the roads, however, the possible destruction is yet to be evaluated.

Black River, St Elizabeth 🇯🇲 pic.twitter.com/WNOratFfen — Juan Pedrito (@iRealPedro) October 29, 2025

The Black River Hospital in St Elizabeth also faced destruction due to the extensive flooding and it has lost power. The roof of the hospital has suffered major damage and authorities have evacuated 75 patients.

McKenzie said that he is unable to provide specific details on the extent of the damage by the hurricane as the assessments are underway in Jamaica. He explained that they are implementing necessary measures, however, heavy rainfall, flooding and strong winds will continue to affect the island.

As per the reports, around 77% of the Jamaica Public Service customer base have lost power due to flooding and destruction. St Elizabeth has suffered significant infrastructural damage from Hurricane Melissa due to the damage to the hospitals and police stations.

🌀The Black River Police Station has become a refuge for residents whose houses have been flooded. We are sticking close to the community as we weather Hurricane Melissa together.#TrackingHurricaneMelissa#AForce4Good pic.twitter.com/JPhAHJMihm — Jamaica Constabulary Force (@JamaicaConstab) October 28, 2025

Citizens of Jamaica explained the situation and hoped for the betterment. One of the citizens Sharon Owens noted, “The entire community is underwater and they are looking for ways to safeguard themselves. The wind speed of the hurricane was huge and they were scared to death as this is the first time they are witnessing something like that in Jamaica.”

Another citizen Nathalie Bozone explained, “I have lost my house, power and access to my loved ones. I am at the shelter in Jamaica and I am able to understand what I should do as the situation is very bad.”

Notably, the Santa Cruz infirmary in the parish was flooded and left around 50 residents homeless as they will now be relocated to different sections of the facility. The fire brigade station in the facility has also been destroyed by the flash flooding. Around three families had been trapped at their home and rescue teams have approached them to evacuate them.