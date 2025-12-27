Antigua and Barbuda: LIAT to launch new Central and South America routes in 2026

Panama, Belize and Colombia among destinations as airline expands regional connectivity beyond the Caribbean.

LIAT all set to expand routes to Central and South America in 2026.

Antigua and Barbuda: New routes into Central and South America are expected to be launched for direct or in-direct services of flights by LIAT in 2026. For new destinations, Panama, Belize and Colombia will be considered to expand the service networks of the airline.

The aim behind the expansion of the service of the flights is to improve the connections and links between Eastern Caribbean and major regional hubs. The plans were taken after LIAT launched its first flight to the Dominican Republic, with Santo Domingo becoming the carrier’s latest destination.

With the expansion, LIAT will add 17 new networks to its fleet across 14 countries through the launch of extended flights.

Chief Financial Officer, Kunle Ibrahim of LIAT added that the recent growth will improve significant links. He described the Dominican Republic as a key market which is highly important for tourism, trade and onward international travel.

“There are also chances to enhance the network of the airline by exploring the possibility of launching new services for other airports within the Dominican Republic,” said the officer.

With new service of flights into Latin America, LIAT will take significant steps and strengthen air connections beyond the Caribbean. The expansion will also support increased movement of people, goods and services across the region.

Earlier on November 5, 2025, LIAT announced new service of flights from Antigua and Barbuda to Punta Cana via Dominica. The route aims to enhance the network of the airline as three flights added to operate every Tuesday and Saturday, connecting new destinations across the Caribbean region.

The flights started their service to Punta Cana on December 16, 2025.

Additionally, the airline also announced service of flights between Antigua and Barbuda and Ogle of Guyana on December 17, 2025. It aims to provide unforgettable experiences to the travellers who visit these countries to experience culture, connection and Caribbean pride.

On December 12, 2025, LIAT also started direct flights between Antigua and Santo Domingo to enhance connections with a price starting at US$348 for one-way.