Royal Caribbean names Research Astronaut Kellie Gerardi as Godmother of Star of the Seas, replacing Diana Ross

The new Icon-class ship will be christened by Gerardi, the 90th woman in space, during an August 20 ceremony in Port Canaveral, Florida.

St Kitts and Nevis: Royal Caribbean has introduced a new godmother for its Star of the Seas cruise ship, which will make its inaugural call to St Kitts, Port Zante next month. The cruise line announced that research astronaut Kellie Gerardi has been named as godmother in place of singer Diana Ross, who at the last minute will not be able to perform at the christening of the new Icon-class ship.

Gerardi, who became the 90th woman in space will perform the christening at the official naming ceremony in Port Canaveral, Florida on August 20, 2025. Royal Caribbean described Gerardi as a "payload specialist, researcher, children’s book author and devoted mother who inspires millions of people daily.”

First cruise ship to sun on LNG

Delivered from Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland in early July, the 250,800 ton Star of the Seas cruise ship is the second to come out of Royal Caribbean’s innovative Icon series of ships, It is also the first to be run on full liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The vessel will welcome its first paying guests on August 16, 2025. It will be offering a series of 3-night special cruise events to Royal Caribbean’s exclusive private island, Perfect Day, at CocoCay followed by the ship’s premiere at the end of this month.

Following the christening, Star of the Seas will set out on its first week long Western Caribbean cruise which begins on August 31 with ports of call in Cozumel, Costa Maya and Roatan. Also sailing year round from Port Canaveral, it will also feature itineraries to the Eastern Caribbean which include San Juan, St Thomas, St. Maarten, and St Kitts and Nevis.

Royal Caribbean will add to the Icon class in 2026 with Legend of the Seas and also in 2027 with a still unnamed ship.