Devynne Charlton Clinches Gold in 60m Hurdles at 2025 World Indoor Championships

The World Athletics Indoor Championship took place from 21st March 2025 to 23rd March 2025 in Nanjing, China.

Bahamas: Devynne Ashtyn Charlton of Bahamas secured the title of Women’s 60m hurdles at the 2025 World Athletics indoor championship. Charlton showcased a commendable performance in the final round and defeated the other players with her season best of 7.72 seconds.

Charlton at the event defeated Ditaji Kambundji of Switzerland and Ackera Nugent of Jamaica who clocked 7.73 and 7.74 seconds respectively.

The finals of the hurdled was announced as one of the most dramatic finals as the three top contenders showed an incredible performance and won by milliseconds. The World Athletics association also posted on their social media where they acclaimed that the event was truly dramatic.

“What just happened Devynne Charlton defends her 60m hurdles title in what was possibly the most dramatic final of the #WorldIndoorChamps,” they captioned.

Devynne Charlton, the 29-years-old athlete, is notably a world record holder. She has named herself as the best in 60m hurdles at 7.67 seconds at the 116th Millrose Games. She then broke her own record with 7.65 seconds run at the 2024 world indoor championships and claimed a gold at the event. This year she defended her title for which she was widely lauded by Bahamians.

A user named Elcott Coleby while extending her wishes to the athlete wrote, “Congratulations to our two-time world champion in the indoor 60m hurdles, Devynne Charlton. THE PERSONIFICATION OF BAHAMIAN EXCELLENCE AND EXCEPTIONALISM.”

Judy A Lundy-Miller extended her wishes and cited that there is more for Devynne in future to come, “Congratulations Devynne. I still believe God has even greater in store for you. Stay strong and committed, 242 to the world.”

"Congratulations, your years of hard work, sacrifice, and dedication has paid off! Well, done,” wrote Ann Bease.