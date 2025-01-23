Millie Bobby Brown’s recent Instagram post sparks Star Wars rumors

Bobby Brown is seen wearing a metallic grey top posing in front of a mirror. She paired her outfit with a cool and Gen Z sunglasses.

The Stranger Things famed actress, Millie Bobby Brown has recently shared a glimpse from her vacations, sparking Star Wars appearance rumors. The actress shared a carousel of pics on her Instagram and captioned the post, “In a galaxy, far far away” which left netizens question the move.

As her photos are getting viral on social media, netizens are citing their concerns that if her post is a hint to Star Wars appearance as the actress is rumored to be in talks with Disney for a role in the famous trilogy.

The first of the five pics she shared on her Instagram, Bobby Brown is seen wearing a metallic grey top posing in front of a mirror. She paired her outfit with a cool and Gen Z sunglasses.

In the second photo she shared her mirror selfie in a yellow stringed bikini. In the third photo, the British actress is seen holding a kid at a beach perfectly shot against a setting sun.

The fourth picture is again a mirror selfie, with a more casual and colorful outfit. However, in the fifth picture in the carousel, she is seen with her husband Jake Bongiovi who is covering her with a towel and hugging tight.

These pictures have set the internet on blaze, as netizens react and cite their opinions in the comment section of her post.

A user named Aminesk wrote, “Millie in her smashing era.” Another user with username, Jonnaynapalm007 wrote, “You hinted at Star Wars or Something?”

Cristel Jane Taylor wrote, “In regard to your caption, I have always thought you look so similar to Natalie Portman that you would actually be an awesome Padme.”

Millie Bobby Brown is notably known for her role in the famous Netflix series, Stranger Things and has also received nominations for two Primetime Emmy Awards for her role in the series.

She is also known for acting in Godzilla: king of the monsters and its sequel Godzilla Vs Kong.