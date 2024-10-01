Caribbean Airlines announce operation to Tortola, Passengers to pay US $10 Levy upon arrival

This fee is applicable to every passenger and they will have to pay it upon their arrival to the British Virgin Islands.

The Caribbean Airlines is all set to commence its operation to Tortola, British Virgin Islands on 14th October, and they have called all the passengers to be aware of a US$10 environmental and Tourism Levy fee for all passengers.

This fee is applicable to every passenger, and they will have to pay it upon arrival at the British Virgin Islands. The fee is mandatory for every traveller as announced by the Government of the island nation.

The Levy amount is to be paid for every passenger except if he/she is under the age of 3. The payment should be made at the airport through the customs officers. The passenger on arrival will get their Entry and Departure Card stamped by the immigration authorities.

Following this, the stamped card should be presented to the customs officer and here the passenger will have to pay the levy. In return, they will receive an Environment and Tourism Levy Ticket as proof of payment.

The fees could be paid through different modes ranging from cash to credit or debit cards of major banks. This fee is applied in order to enhance the British Virgin Island's tourism.

The authorities state that the funds collected will be allocated to enhance the Territory's environment, support climate change initiatives, and maintain all the tourism sites.

Notably, the airline announced its expansion to Tortola a few months back to strengthen its regional connectivity and extend to more prominent destinations across the Caribbean. The flight will operate four times a week on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

The flights on Monday and Wednesday will operate from Trinidad to Antigua, then Antigua to Tortola, and then Tortola to San Juan. The flight will take the same reverse route from San Juan to Trinidad.

Another flight that will operate on Thursdays and Saturdays will operate from Trinidad to Barbados, Barbados to Tortola, and Tortola to San Juan and vice versa.

The Caribbean Airlines is notably one of the most reputed and one of the most scattered airlines across the region. It is trusted widely by many travelers for their budget friendly flights and exceptional travel experience.