Monte Fire update: 10% containment, 350 acres burnt, 2 firefighters affected

A massive bushfire named Monte Fire erupted Tuesday afternoon in San Diego County community of Lakeside creating havoc among locals and threatening key structures. The fire Which occurred approximately at around 2:24 pm has since then ablaze approximately 350 acres with just 10% containment, as per the last update from the San Diego Fire department.

Reports have also emerged that two firefighters had a hard time while controlling the fire to which they had to be treated at the site for heat related illness. Firefighters have been deployed to contain the fire, however their efforts remain at large due to steep cliffs and rocky and almost inaccessible terrain.

#MonteFire [update] The fire is now 340 acres and is 10% contained. pic.twitter.com/P9kHVux3u2 — CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 18, 2025

The crew has been working to contain the fire through helicopters and aircrafts as the one on ground were only able to contain a small amount of fire. The crew on ground also reported that there have been reptiles including life threatening rattlesnakes which have been causing issues in implementing proper evacuation and containment efforts.

The authorities have notably announced a complete evacuation from the nearby areas as the fire has been spreading rapidly across the communities. As per the reports, no structure or life has been threatened from the fire, however an official update over the same is yet pending.

The exact cause of fire remains unknown while the California Fire department continues their investigations. Stay tuned with Associates Times for more updates on this story.