Air India passenger plane with 242 onboard crashes in India’s Ahmedabad

2024-08-15 11:21:16
Written by Amara Campbell
Published On 2025-06-12 11:11:26
Live updates : Ahmedabad Plane Crash
A major Air India plane crash occurred in Ahmedabad, known as the Manchester of India. Reportedly the Air India plane was carrying 242 passengers during the time of accident. Authorities have responded to the site; however, more details related to the incident are yet to be released by the authorities.
As per initial reports, the plane was en-route to London’s Gatwick at the time of crash. It took off at around 1:38 pm (IST) and crashed just five minutes later near the airport. The airport authorities immediately shut down the facility, however investigations are ongoing to find out the exact cause of the crash. Stay tuned with Associates Times for more updates.
June 12, 2025 at 12:28 PM
An additional report has confirmed that at least 100 people have been dead following a major plane crash involving a Air India flight in Ahmedabad today.
June 12, 2025 at 12:06 PM
A local police officer present on the site in Ahmedabad has said that there appears to be no survivors from the Air India plane crash that took place today.
June 12, 2025 at 12:03 PM
As per reports from local news outlets, at least 30 dead bodies have been dragged out from the accident site. The plane crashed into the BJ Medical College's UG hostel mess in Meghani Nagar, where the students were having their lunch when the plane crashed. Visuals from the accident also shows broken plates and cutlerry scattered on the floor.
June 12, 2025 at 11:42 AM
The Indian Aviation Ministry has stated that the flight operations at the Ahmedabad Airport have been resumed after the plane crash.
The Aviation ministry said that all the safty protoclls are being thoroughly followed with utmost care as the operation continues.
June 12, 2025 at 11:41 AM
A local politician from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India has confirmed to local reporters that doctors have been rescued from the accomodation where the plane crashed.
Darshna Vaghela said, "I was in my office nearby when the plane crashed and there was a loud thud, We rescued many doctors from their flats."
June 12, 2025 at 11:28 AM
June 12, 2025 at 10:51 AM
The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi has released an official statement through his 'X' account expressing his heartbreak over the Ahmedabad Plane Crash. In his post he emphasized that he is saddened to know about the crash and is currently in touch with the ministers and authorities to assist those affected.
The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected.
June 12, 2025 at 10:43 AM
An image of the e-ticket is going viral on social media confirming that Vijay Rupani, the former CM of Gujarat was onboard the Air India plane that was involved in the crash. Here is the passenger ticket attached.
June 12, 2025 at 10:31 AM
BBC has verified that the weather conditions were stable and clear when the plane crashed. According to them, the surface winds were light and visibility was six kilometres, according to the aviation weather forecast at the time.
There were no significant clouds or weather phenomena reported and there was no indication of wind shear, storms or other adverse weather conditions that might have led to the incident.
June 12, 2025 at 10:27 AM
The Buckingham Palace has confirmed that King Charles is being updated on the developing story after the Gatwick Bound plane crashed in Ahmedabad, India.
June 12, 2025 at 10:25 AM
The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer has sent his thoughts in response to the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.
"The scenes emerging of a London-bound plane carrying many British nationals crashing in the Indian city of Ahmedabad are devastating. I am being kept updated as the situation develops, and my thoughts are with the passengers and their families at this deeply distressing time," said the Prime Minister.
June 12, 2025 at 10:19 AM
ANI has reported that a senior police officer has confirmed them that the Air India plane crashed into a Doctor's hostel. The source also confirmed that other civic workers reached the site in minutes and immediately carried out the rescue operations.
June 12, 2025 at 10:14 AM
The DGCA has released an official statement following the crash outlining several key points, which are as follows;
1. There were a total of 242 people on board the aircraft including two pilots and 10 cabin crew.
2. The flight captain had 8200 hours of flying experience, while the co-pilot had a experience of 11,00 hours.
3. The aircraft departed from Ahmedabad at 13:39 IST, from runway 23.
4. The airlines also gave a mayday call to air traffic control, however no response was recieved after that.
5. The plane was crashed outside the airport perimeter.
June 12, 2025 at 10:09 AM
Air India has now released a breakdown of the different nationalities on board the flight that was involved in the Ahmedabad Plane Crash. According to the information, 169 were indian nationls, 53 were British nationals, one was Canadian and seven were Portuguese nationals onboard the flight.
The airlines has also shed light that the injured are being taken to the nearest hospital for treatment.
June 12, 2025 at 9:58 AM
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation for India, Faiz Ahmed Kidwai has confirmed that the plane crashed in an area called as Meghani Nagar in Ahmedabad India.
Heart aches for the victims. Sending prayers for healing and safety. 🙏— Hinduism_and_Science (@Hinduism_sci) June 12, 2025
#planecrash pic.twitter.com/5RQuyx6xIG
The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, from where the Air India flight took off before the crash has announced a temporary closure of their operations. The airport made the announcement by emphasizing that all flights will remain suspended until any further notice.
June 12, 2025 at 9:50 AM
Following the shocking crash, the Gatwick Airport in London released a breif statement on 'X' where they confirmed that the plane was travelling their before it crashed.
We can confirm that flight AI171 that crashed on departure from Ahmedabad Airport today was due to land at London Gatwick at 18:25.— London Gatwick LGW (@Gatwick_Airport) June 12, 2025
More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/nWcXcAF81a
June 12, 2025 at 9:48 AM
The Indian Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu following the Air India plane crash shared a breif statement on his Twitter account where he stated that he is 'shocked and devasted' to know about the crash.
He added that the authorities are on highest alert, while confirming that he himself is monitoring the situation. He also stated that he has directed all the aviationa nd emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action.
Shocked and devastated to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad.— Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu (@RamMNK) June 12, 2025
We are on highest alert. I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action.
Rescue teams have been mobilised, and all…
June 12, 2025 at 9:39 AM
The Flight tracking website, Flight Radar following the crash posted an update on their twitter account, where they stated that the last signal recieved from the aircraft was at 08:08:51 UTC, which is just seconds after the takeoff.
Air India flight #AI171 was scheduled to fly from Ahmedabad International Airport to London Gatwick Airport.— Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) June 12, 2025
The signal from the aircraft was lost at 08:08 UTC (13:38 local time) at 625 feet, less than a minute after take off. pic.twitter.com/0wi4ccQnLL
June 12, 2025 at 9:28 AM
According to the Directorate General of Civil aviation for India, there were 242 persons onboard the aircraft which included 230 passengers, 10 cabin crew and 2 pilots. He also added that the aircraft was under the command of Capt Sumeet Sabharwal with first officer Clive Kundar.
The DGCA also confirmed that the aircraft involved in the incident was a Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft which took off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad.