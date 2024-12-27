Port Zante Bustles as Six Cruise Ships Bring Over 11,000 to Celebrate Sugar Mas 53

The cruise ships such as Enchanted Princess, Island Princess, Rhapsody of the Seas, Viking Seas, Star Flyer and Wind Surf voyaged into St Kitts and Nevis.

St Kitts and Nevis: Over 11,000 passengers arrived in St Kitts and Nevis to celebrate the Christmas and Sugar Mas 53 on Thursday December 26, 2024. According to officials, a total of six cruise ships docked in Port Zante simultaneously and brought 11,334 guests who participated in the carnival events with locals.

The cruise ships such as Enchanted Princess, Island Princess, Rhapsody of the Seas, Viking Seas, Star Flyer and Wind Surf voyaged into St Kitts and Nevis. With the influx of passengers, the country recorded a significant hike in the hotel occupancy rate and the local businesses also flourished their market by selling their products to the passengers.

Visitors explored Sugar Mas 53 J'ouvert Celebration

The passengers who arrived on Thursday explored the Sugar Mas 53 events and J’ouvert celebration in St Kitts and Nevis. As the streets were filled with the sounds of steelpan music and Christmas carols, the cruise arrivals also participated in the performances of distinguished bands.

Tourists who booked pre-packed tours attended the J’ouvert parade and explored the performances of the bands including Small Axe, Dusk 2 Dawn, Kollision and Upset Squad. They also judged their performances and shared their remarks, contributing to their marks in the competition.

Port Zante In addition to that, the tourists also toured hotspots of St Kitts such as Brimstone Hill Fortress, St Kitts scenic Railway, and Timothy Hill. The streets were filled with the display of the local craft and culture and the tourists immersed in the welcoming and warm reception of the citizens of the country.

PM Terrance Drew lauded tourism industry

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew expressed delight with the huge influx of the tourists and noted that the day marked greatest history for St Kitts and Nevis. Due to this, the country recorded a high number of returning nationals and Basseterre was filled with revelers with high hotel occupancy rates.

He also appreciated Royal St Christopher and Nevis Police Force and St Kitts and Nevis Defence Force for maintaining the safety and security protocols in the country during the arrival of a massive number of tourists.

PM Drew extended gratitude to the teams for their service and the people for their cooperation to ensure a safe and enjoyable day for all.

Marsha Henderson predicts bright cruise tourism for 2024/2025

After welcoming a huge influx of tourists in one day, Minister of Tourism, Marsha Henderson said that the combined excitement of Christmas and Carnival brought huge success for cruise tourism.

She said that the ministry has prepared extensively to provide unforgettable experience to the tourists by showcasing natural offerings of St Kitts. Vendors, taxi operators, tour guides and other local business people have benefited from the business brought out by the cruise passengers.

Minister Henderson noted that with this tendency of cruise arrivals, the tourism industry of St Kitts and Nevis could achieve target of 1M cruise arrivals target for this season.