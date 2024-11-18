Much Anticipated Taste of Caribbean to open curtains today, know participants of 7 teams

The competition will run through November 20, 2024, with the participation of the cooking delegations from the countries including Barbados, Saint Lucia, Bonaire, Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Caribbean: A highly anticipated “Taste of the Caribbean” is set to open its curtains today at Kovens Conference Centre in North Miami under the theme- “Celebration of Caribbean culinary excellence.”

The competition will run through November 20, 2024, with the participation of the cooking delegations from the countries including Barbados, Saint Lucia, Bonaire, Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

The competition is designed to offer a platform to the local chefs and their talents in creating unique dishes, making them showcase the true essence of the Caribbean delights and cuisine authenticity. It will be held in different sections where the chefs will be gathered to cook local dishes and innovative cocktails while fighting for the coveted national title.

This year’s event promises to feature Caribbean cuisine, innovative education sessions and a stage for the display of the sample or purchase products of the qualified vendors. The event is returning to celebrate its 25th anniversary where sage kitchen and cocktails will be displayed with unique flavours from different places of Caribbean.

Chef Delegation from Antigua and Barbuda

A delegation of four chefs will represent Antigua and Barbuda in the culinary art competition who will showcase the specialty of the island nation. The participants including Senior Chef, Ronald Wilson from Blue Waters Hotel, Pastry Chef, Britanya McLaren of Hermitage Bay, Junior Chef, Azaire Crump of Antigua and Barbuda Hospitality Training Institute, and Mixologist Auslando Davis, Curtain Bluff.

The team will be supported by extras including Adrian Brown, Junior Chef Support from Sips and Tips, and Jean Pierre Tuitt, chef from Junior Bay Island.

Barbados Team

The team of Barbados will include Senior Chief of Sea Breeze Beach House, Rynaldo Joseph, Junior Chef, Dejuan Toppin of Caribbean Cuisine Culinary Institute, Pastry Chef of Rickeena Kirton of the Rockley by Ocean Hotels and Bartender Alex Chandler of Cocktail Kitchen.

The team has undergone training of one month where they were taught by the head chef of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association. They were also given work training for the preparation for the Gourmet Fundraising Series and the Taste of the Caribbean Competition.

Bonaire send four team delegation

As Bonaire is inspired by the flavours, spices, pastries and cocktails, four team delegation will participate in the upcoming Taste of the Caribbean 2024. The team will feature Senior Chef, Rhasindra Donge who have been awarded with 2014 Caribbean Chef of the year and worked with Krioyo Fusion.

The second member of the team will be Junior Chef Akeesha Cicilia who has worked in the Sweeti Bakery and Blue Lagoon Restaurant. Pastry Chef will be represented by Elise Weerstand from the Sweeti Bakery and Blue Lagoon Restaurant and the fourth chef will include Bartender Eddy Trenidad who has work experience from Rum Runners Restaurant and Cocktail Bar.

Puerto Rico team

Puerto Rico team is expected to bring the blend of traditional techniques and contemporary flair as the country is known for traditional flavours. Senior Chef will be played by Kevin Sanchez who has worked in Hotel Verdanza, while the Pastry Chef will be represented by Neftali Carrero of Julio Cesar Restaurant.

Bartender will be Jose “Yeye” Ortega from Hotel Fairmount El San Juan who will showcase the best of island cuisine.

Turks and Caicos team

The delegation of three members will represent Turks and Caicos at the Taste of the Caribbean 2024. The team will showcase the island flair into every dish and drink, outlining the flavours and spices of the country.

Andre Maragh, a renowned chef from Seven Stars Resort will participate in the competition as the senior chef, while Pastry Chef will be Kenyatta Forbes from the Palms TCI. The Bartender will be played by Ronel Charles of Seven Stars Resort of Turks and Caicos.

Delegation from Saint Lucia

Four-member delegation will showcase the local flavours, innovative techniques and spices of Saint Lucia. The team including Nerville Joseph from Jade Mountain will represent the team as Senior Chef and Junior Chef will be played by Kayla Joseph from Sir Arthur Lewis Community College.

Bartender will be represented by Emmany Hippolyte from Anse Chastanet and Pastry Chef will be played by Ninus Charlouis from Ladera Resort.

US Virgin Island Team

The three-member delegation will represent the US Virgin Island team at the Taste of the Caribbean who will emphasize fresh, local ingredients, vibrant flavours and bold spices. Senior Chef will be played by Kerish Robles of UVI Cell and Azamat Sabyrkulove from the Ritz Carlton will play Pastry Chef.

The Bartender will be represented by Putrice Bush from the Buccaneer.