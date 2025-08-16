28 students from St Kitts and Nevis awarded scholarships to study in Taiwan

St Kitts and Nevis: Twenty-eight students of the Federation have been awarded scholarships to pursue tertiary level studies in several renowned universities in the Republic of China (Taiwan), aiming to strengthen the educational and diplomatic ties between the two nations.

The scholarships were officially presented to the students during a ceremony, which was held at the Palms Court on Friday, August 15. These are part of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) Scholarship Programme, under which 25 students received the scholarships.

The other three students were awarded scholarships under the International Cooperation and Development Fund (ICDF) Scholarship Programme. This ceremony marked a significant achievement in the development of education of the twin island nation, as the highest number of scholarships awarded in a single year.

Attendees of the ceremony

Notably, the handing-over ceremony was attended by several high-ranking government officials and dignitaries including Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew, accompanied by his wife, Diani Prince-Drew; Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Dr Geoffrey Hanley; and the Resident Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to the Federation, Edward Tao.

Also in attendance were Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office, Naeemah Hazelle; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Lisa Romayne Pistana; senior government officials and proud family members of the awardees.

Taiwan scholarship opens doors for local students

During the ceremony, Ambassador Edward Tao congratulated the recipients and said, “The Taiwan scholarship is more than a financial grant. It is an invitation to explore your boundless potential. Taiwan offers a dynamic culture, world-class academic resources, a warm, welcoming environment that will nurture your intellectual and personal growth.”

Minister of Education of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr Geoffrey Hanley, highlighted this achievement and shared that for the first time, 14 male students of the Federation have been awarded scholarships in a single year. He added, “I am filled with pride, not only for our nation but especially for those from my beloved constituency, East Basseterre.”

Further, Prime Minister Drew highlighted steps taken by his government to improve education since he joined the office in 2022. These include increasing scholarship opportunities, reducing interest rates and freezing interest payments on educational loans for several years while the students are studying.