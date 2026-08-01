Roston Chase named Captain of Saint Lucia Kings for CPL 2026

Chase, who played a key role in the Kings’ 2024 CPL title triumph, takes over the captaincy with the backing of head coach Daren Sammy as the franchise prepares for the 2026 season.

Veteran all-rounder Roston Chase has officially been named the new captain of the Saint Lucia Kings for the 2026 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season 2026

The announcement marks a major leadership shift for the franchise as they gear up to build on their recent successes. With deep roots in Saint Lucia and a track record of match-winning performances, Chase steps into the role with strong backing from the management, the squad, and the local fanbase.

Roston Chase is no stranger to the pressure and glory of CPL cricket. He played a pivotal role in the King’s memorable championship run in 2024, delivering crucial performances with both bat and ball when the team needed them most. His ability to anchor an innings under pressure and break partnerships with his off-spin has made him one of the most reliable all rounders in T20 cricket across the region.

Chase’s connection to the franchise runs deep. Beyond his tactical awareness and consistent contributions, he was named the Player of the Tournament in 2021, a milestone that cemented his reputation as a big stage performer. Now bringing his St. Lucia heritage and years of international experience to the forefront, his appointment as captain feels like a natural evolution for both him and the team.

Leadership transitions can sometimes be tricky, but Chase enters the role with the full support of St. Lucia Kings Head Coach Daren Sammy. Sammy, a legendary former West Indies captain who brought immense pride to Caribbean cricket, expressed complete confidence in Chase’s leadership abilities.

“Roston understands the culture of this team and what it takes to win at the highest level,” the franchise highlighted, emphasising the strong alignment between the coaching staff and the new skipper.

Sammy’s mentorship is expected to play a crucial role as Chase takes charge. Having a head coach who knows the ins and outs of captaincy offers Chase a solid sounding board as he balances his personal performances with tactical decision-making on the field.

The Saint Lucia Kings have consistently been one of the most entertaining and competitive teams in the CPL. As the 2026 season approaches, the franchise is urging fans across Saint Lucia and the wider Caribbean to rally behind Chase and the squad.

With a balanced mix of seasoned international stars and energetic young talent, the Kings are aiming for another title run. Chase’s cool demeanor and strategic mind will be key in managing high-pressure moments throughout the tournament.

As the new season approaches, all eyes will be on Roston Chase to see how he guides the Kings in this exciting new chapter. One thing is certain: Saint Lucia is ready to stand firmly behind their new captain.