St Kitts and Nevis wins 2026 Scuba Diving Readers’ Choice Awards

St Kitts and Nevis won the 2026 Scuba Diving Reader’s Choice Awards and etched its name as the premier global dive destination on Friday. The tourism authority made the announcement and added that the recognition is driven by their sustainability goals, exceptional marine diversity and enhanced visitor experience.

Minister of Tourism, Marsha Henderson expressed pride in achieving the award and added that the award has served as a validation for the destination in promoting the pristine beauty of St Kitts and Nevis’ marine environment. She added that the award has delivered exceptional value to all visitors who visit the country for a prestigious environment and driving experience.

Minister Henderson added that the recognition is an honour that belongs to every dive operator and marine stakeholders and citizens dedicated to protecting the natural treasures of St Kitts and Nevis. She also extended an invitation to the world to come and experience the Sweet Sugar City’s world-class diving offerings firsthand.

In addition to that, St Kitts and Nevis has secured distinctions across six critical categories, enhancing the diversity and quality of its underwater offerings. The categories included “Top 10 in Best Value,” “One of the best: Big Animals,” "One of the Best: Wreck Diving," “One of the Best: Health of Marine Environment,” “One of the Best: Macro Life” and “One of the Best: Beginner Diving.”

CEO of the St Kitts Tourism Authority, Kelly Fontenelle also talked about the global impact of St Kitts and Nevis and said that these multiple wins have provided an exceptional boost to the tourism sector of the country on the global stage.

“This is the time for the celebration for us as these awards have cemented their position as a premier, sustainable and unforgettable dive destination for every skill level which will be for beginners to seasoned explorers,” Henderson noted.

Henderson also noted that divers lauded the variety of their offerings including the historic shipwrecks and vibrant micro life.