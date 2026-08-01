Dennick Luke of Dominica finishes fourth in 400m hurdles at Glasgow 2026

Dennick Luke clocked 49.27 seconds to finish fourth in the men's 400m hurdles final, missing the bronze medal by just 0.05 seconds as Dominica continued its strong showing at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

Dominica: Dennick Luke finished fourth in the men’s 400m hurdles final at the Glasgow Commonwealth games on Friday. He clocked at 49.27 seconds and nearly missed out on the bronze medal.

Nigeria’s Ezekiel Nathaniel won the gold medal in 48.47 seconds, while England’s Jake Minshull claimed the silver in 48.99 seconds. Jamaica’s Assinie Wilson bagged bronze in 49.22 seconds as Luke finished fourth in 49.27 seconds.

Luke gave a highly competitive performance in the 400m hurdle race at the Scotstoun Stadium. He finished just 0.05 seconds behind Wilson and narrowly missed the bronze. His fourth rank has added to Dominica’s strong athletic performance.

The result has also added to his personal best performances. Earlier, he set a Dominica national record of 48.82 seconds at the NACAC Championships in Freeport, The Bahamas.

He also finished fourth in the 400m hurdles at the 2026 Pan American Senior Championships in Medellín, Colombia. He recorded 49.21 seconds in the final after he set a meet record in the preliminary round.

Luke has also represented Dominica in the 800 metres at major international competitions. He competed in the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympic Games, representing the country and set a national record in Paris Olympics clocking at 1:46:81.

Luke has given another strong performance at the Glasgow Games after Thea LaFond won Dominica’s first Commonwealth Games gold medal. She won the medal in the women’s triple jump with a leap of 14.60 metres. She has now completed her Commonwealth medal set with her latest gold, as she has previously won the bronze in 2018 and silver in 2022.

Although Luke missed the podium by 0.05 seconds, his latest performance placed him among the leading athletes in a highly competitive final. He is continuing to improve in the 400m hurdles with his strong performance.