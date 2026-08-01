Two men arrested in Tobago over alleged Sea Turtle Poaching

Wildlife officers seized a suspected poached sea turtle, turtle meat and eggs during a patrol at Lambeau Beach, where two men were arrested as investigations into the alleged wildlife offence continue.

Two Arrested After Suspected Sea Turtle Poaching Operation in Tobago

Lambeau Beach, Tobago: Two men were arrested on Thursday morning, July 30, 2026, after wildlife officers caught them with the remains of a protected sea turtle, turtle meat and eggs on Lambeau Beach, Tobago.

The operation took place around 9:00 a.m. during a routine enforcement patrol conducted by the Department of Natural Resources and Forestry (DNRF).

Wildlife officers were patrolling the beach when they discovered what appeared to be the slaughtered carcass of a sea turtle, along with a quantity of harvested meat and turtle eggs believed to have been unlawfully taken from a nearby nesting site.

The operation was led by three officers from the DNRF:

Lirlyn Craig Roberts, Game Warden I

Govinda Ramlogan, Forester I

Bheemal Ramlogan, Forester II

The two suspects were immediately detained at the scene and transferred to the Shirvan Police Station, where investigators are continuing to process the evidence and prepare formal charges.

Following the arrest, the Division of Environment, Climate Resilience and Energy (DECRE) issued a public statement reminding citizens and visitors about the strict laws surrounding marine wildlife in Trinidad and Tobago.

Under national law, all species of sea turtles are designated as Environmentally Sensitive Species under the Environmental Management Act. This status grants them absolute protection from hunting, harvesting or harassment at all times.

Authorities emphasised that wildlife crimes involving sea turtles are treated as serious criminal acts. Anyone convicted of hunting, killing, possessing, or selling sea turtles or their eggs faces severe legal consequences, including:

Fines of up to $100,000

Imprisonment for up to two years, or both

DECRE commended the three officers involved in the operation for their quick action and vigilance in protecting the island’s coastal ecosystem.

Sea turtles regularly return to Tobago’s beaches to nest, making coastal surveillance vital during nesting season when adults and eggs are at their most vulnerable.

Officials are urging members of the public to report any suspected poaching, illegal hunting, or wildlife trafficking immediately to the Department of Natural Resources and Forestry or the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.