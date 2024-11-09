Antigua: Sapphire Princess returns to Heritage Quay for 2nd time since cruise season commences

The Sapphire Princess has brought over 2000 passengers who explored the pristine beaches, thrilling water sports and rich history and culture.

Antigua and Barbuda: The Sapphire Princess has returned to Antigua Cruise Port for the second time since the beginning of the 2024/2025 cruise season. The vessel docked on Friday and the passengers were warmly welcomed at the exclusive and anticipated Heritage Quay.

The Sapphire Princess has brought over 2000 passengers who explored the pristine beaches, thrilling water sports and rich history and culture. They also shopped at Heritage Quay and purchased the local products at Heritage Quay, while providing earnings to the local street vendors and small business owners.

The passengers with pre-packed tours also visited several hotspot destinations in Antigua and Barbuda, enhancing their experience with unique blend of adventure and tranquility.

Notably, the cruise vessel has made its second call at Antigua Cruise Port following its inaugural call on October 24, 2024, as part of the season. While bringing over 2,6000 passengers, the vessel buzzed the tourism activities at the harbour of St John and provided great start to the cruise season of the country.

The vessel is considered as the one of the classic collections of the Carnival Corporation fleet, featuring unmatched experience for the tourist. The passengers were welcomed with the display of the local traditions and culture at the shores and the tourism officials exchanged plaques with the captain of the ship.

Two days before, Antigua Cruise Port welcomed Viking Sea where passengers explored the offerings at Heritage Quay. The vessel brought over 900 passengers on the shores of the country.

In addition to that, the month of November kicked off with the arrival of Celebrity Eclipse, bringing over 2000 passengers.

The 2024/2025 cruise season was kickstarted on October 14, 2024, in Antigua and Barbuda with the arrival of the Celebrity Summit when Heritage Quay came alive with the energy of the passengers and the vibrant rhythms of steel pan music. The beats of local music and the lively atmosphere of the country outlined the true spirit and welcoming nature of the people.

After the starting of the season, a total of eight cruise ships have been arrived at Antigua Cruise Port and brought over 5000 passengers who explored Heritage Quay. The ships including Britannia, Celebrity Summit, Rhapsody of the Seas, Viking Seas, Celebrity Eclipse and Sapphire Princess have arrived in the country for more than once.

Notably, Antigua Cruise Port is undergoing major transformation through different phases, featuring the introduction of new facilities and space for the tourists. It is also expected that the country will welcome a record number of passengers for this year’s cruise season with several inaugural calls of the major ships.

Disclaimer: The update on the Antigua: Sapphire Princess returns to Heritage Quay for 2nd time since cruise season commences is purely written by Associates Times. Interested to know more about the daily happenings in the Caribbean click here.