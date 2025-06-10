‘This Was Very Difficult’: Nicholas Pooran Retires from International Cricket at 29

Pooran has not participated in ODIs since West Indies' exit from the 2023 ODI World Cup Qualifiers and recently chose to opt out of the T20I series against England.

A renowned cricketer from Trinidad, Nicholas Pooran has announced his retirement from the international cricket format at the age of 29. Pooran made the announcement public through a social media post, leaving his fans across the world in shock.

Pooran best known for his wicket keeping and batsman skills entered the world of cricket at an early age in 2013 when he debuted for the West Indies Under 19 series against Bangladesh. He immediately rose to fame with his exceptional skills and also served as a captain for the West Indies squad in the limited overs formats till 2024.

His dedication towards his sport lead him towards success, however he rose to an international fame as he played for Lucknow Super Giants in Indian Premier League. He has also played for Trinidad and Tobago in the Caribbean Premier League.

Pooran is notably the most capped West Indies player in the T20 international format with 106 matches. He is also the leading T20 run scorer with 2,275 runs scored over his time.

While announcing his retirement from the international cricket, Pooran wrote a heartfelt message on his social media where he emphasized that the decision was ‘Very Difficult’.

“After much thought and reflection, l've decided to announce my retirement from International Cricket. This game we love has given and will continue to give so much - joy, purpose, unforgettable memories, and a chance to represent the people of the West Indies. Wearing that maroon, standing for the anthem, and giving everything I had each time I stepped on the field... it's hard to put into words what that truly means to me. To have led the team as captain is a privilege I will always hold close to my heart.

To the fans - thank you for your unwavering love. You lifted me in the tough moments and celebrated the good ones with unmatched passion.

To my family, friends, and teammates- thank you for walking this journey with me. Your belief and support carried me through it all. Though this International chapter of my career closes, my love for West Indies Cricket will never fade. I wish the team and the region nothing but success and strength for the road ahead.

With all my heart, Nicky P,” Pooran wrote in his social media post.

CWI issues statement, express gratitude for Pooran’s service

In response to his retirement the Cricket West Indies association released a statement extending their sincere gratitude towards the cricketer for his service and contribution to West Indies cricket.

“We salute his achievements and thank him for the moments he has given fans across the region and beyond. We wish him all the very best in the next phase of his journey,” the CWI noted.

Fans express dissatisfaction

In response to his retirement, Pooran’s fans have been expressing their dissatisfaction on the cricketer’s retirement.

A user named Anjal Poudel wrote, “First Virat Kohli then Klaasen then Rohit Sharma,then Maxwell and now Pooran. One by one the heartbeats of modern cricket are fading away. We grew up watching these players set the game on fire with their passion and power. These aren’t just retirements it feels like the end of an era we once loved so deeply. Watching cricket is slowly becoming a memory. The golden days are slipping through our fingers.

“Nicholas Pooran — your class, fire, and fearless spirit will be missed on the international stage. Thank you for the memories, champ,” another user wrote.