V.C. Bird International Airport introduces self-service kiosks for faster passenger check-in

The new self-service kiosks allow departing passengers to print both boarding passes and baggage tags, reducing reliance on traditional check-in counters and improving the overall airport experience.

Antigua & Barbuda: V.C. Bird International Airport has introduced new self-service kiosks after the rehabilitation. They allow the departing passengers to print both boarding passes and baggage tags, this provides a faster and more convenient experience during check-in.

The Airport has upgraded from the previous machines to the new TS6 Flagship Kiosks. The previous machines were only capable of printing boarding passes and not baggage tags. This new upgrade will help passengers in completing more of the check-in process by themselves. This would reduce the need to visit a traditional check-in counter significantly.

This upgrade comes as the Antigua and Barbuda Airport Authority is working towards modernising the airport to increase its capacity. The authority is introducing modern aviation technology to enhance convenience at the country’s main international airport.

Jasen Lewis, who is an Information Technology Manager said that the new upgrade of the Kiosks is a part of the airport’s broader digital transformation. He added that self-service technology helps in increasing convenience and accessibility, improving the passenger experience.

The airport has installed 15 new kiosks, including one that is designed to be wheelchair accessible and ADA-compliant. The accessibility feature will help the passengers with mobility challenges to use the self-service technology more independently.

The airport is trying to build a self-service efficient technologically-rich airport that maximises convenience and enhances passenger experience.

The V.C. Bird International Airport is also undergoing the airfield rehabilitation project as the new technological advancements are introduced.

Earlier this week, the Airport Authority announced that the paving on Runway 07-25 has completed. It was part of a US $50 million airfield rehabilitation project. The runway received a new multi-layer asphalt surface, which was designed to improve safety, durability and capacity.

The airport is also working on a new Runway End Safety Area, a 7,420-square-metre tuning bay, a blast pad, and a service road for airfield operations as a part of the wider project.

The project reached substantial completion on July 6 and the full completion is expected on September 6.

With the new self-service kiosks and other ongoing improvements, V.C. Bird International Airport is advancing its passenger services and operational infrastructure.