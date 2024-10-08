Saint Lucia Kings owner Preity G Zinta congratulates on ending trophy drought by winning CPL 2024

Zinta is also the owner of Saint Lucia Kings and expressed delight in winning the first-ever trophy from both the leagues.

Caribbean: The owner of Punjab Kings and the renowned Bollywood Actress- Preity G Zinta extended greetings to Saint Lucia Kings for winning their first-ever CPL Trophy. This victory brought an end to the trophy drought for an actress as Punjab Kings has also never won any IPL (Indian Premier League) trophy till now.

Zinta is also the owner of Saint Lucia Kings and expressed delight in winning the first-ever trophy from both the leagues. She hailed coach Daren Sammy and Skipper Faf du Plessis for their unbelievable leadership and belief in themselves and the team.

She said, "Wow! CPL Champions, so excited with the amazing news and how wonderfully our team played through the tournament. A big thank you to Daren Sammy and Faf du Plessis for their leadership.”

Preity Zinta also dedicated the victory to the people of Saint Lucia and the fans who have supported the team through thick and think. She noted, "The victory is for all our fans who have supported us through thick and thin and finally, a big shout out to all the amazing players of Saint Lucia Kings.”

She extended gratitude to the team for bringing glory to the team and called them champions of the CPL.

On the tweet of Zinta, netizens expressed delight and lauded her for her patience and determination toward the cricket league. People said that the Kings are the best CPL team in the world and now the trophy is home as victory is for people.

Some hilariously reacted to the situation and noted, "At least she can come to take the trophy away to India and put it in her basement.”

Netizens also demanded the coaching of Daren Sammy for the West Indies Team to make it best again in world cricket and noted that he is good in coaching the national cricket team.

One added, "So happy for the St. Lucia Kings Team, the fans and all the people of the Island, you deserved the happiness the Amazon Warriors had last year after winning the trophy for the first time. Congratulations Pretty Zinta Maam and the Captain and Team of the St. Lucia Kings. Well, played.”

Saint Lucia Kings won the CPL 2024 trophy by defeating Guyana Amazon Warriors by 6 wickets on Sunday night at Providence National Stadium. The players of the team arrived in Saint Lucia today where they received water cannon salute and warm welcome as they bring the trophy home for the first time in the tournament so far.