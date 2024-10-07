Universe Boss Chris Gayle meets cricket fans in Jammu, spending exciting time in India

He posted the photo from his hotel room in Jammu where he was watching the match of India’s women team against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2024.

India: Universe Boss Chris Gayle met with cricket fans in Jammu and Kashmir and spent some exciting moments in the beautiful paradise of India. He has been enjoying his leisure time in the state by participating in different events and parties.

Fans have also presented a portrait to Chris Gayle which he was flaunting through his Instagram story with a caption, ”Great artwork-big smile.” He posted the photo from his hotel room in Jammu where he was watching the match of India’s women team against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Chris Gayle visited India on October 2, 2024, with the Prime Minister of Jamaica- Andrew Holness and met with the Prime Minister of India- Narendra Modi. He held bilateral and sports talks with PM Modi in Delhi and enhanced the ties between the two countries.

He gave autographs and took selfies with the fans while spending some good time with the people of Jammu at several tourist hotspots. From Jammu and Kashmir, he arrived at Jodhpur where he was welcomed with huge greetings by the people who showcased their culture.

While extending birthday wishes to DJ Bravo, he posted a video on his social media with a song called “DJ Bravo”. He expressed delight in receiving warm welcome from Indian community and their culture who are greeting him with great appreciation.

Chris Gayle has a great fan following in India due to the popularity of the IPL team- Royal Challengers Bangalore. He was known as the great six hitter and scored several centuries on the field of India.

People in India are clearly aware of the Jamaican cricketer and his contribution to the cricket world. He shared a great bond with Renowned Global Player- Virat Kohli as they were spotted together on several occasions and showcased great brotherhood.

During the T20 World Cup which was held in West Indies, Chris Gayle arrived and supported India and the West Indies team. Chris Gayle has remained a prominent player in India during the IPLs and made several records.