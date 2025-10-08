Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce retires from global track and field stage

Fraser-Pryce expressed gratitude for the support of her family, faith, and fellow Jamaicans throughout her career.

Jamaica: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, a sprinter from Jamaica has announced her retirement from competitive athletics after nearly two decades of career on the global track and field stage. She has won Olympic medals eight times and turned out to be one of the most decorated sprinters in history.

While expressing gratitude, she noted, “Time—down to the very millisecond—has been at the epicenter of my life.” She also expressed gratitude for the discipline, joy, and fulfillment that sprinting has brought her.

She also highlighted how sprinting has brought her immense discipline, joy, and fulfillment. She credited her faith, family, and country for shaping her success, paying special tribute to her husband Jason and their son Zyon, whom she described as her greatest life title: “Mom".

The 37-year-old champion also expressed gratitude to her fellow Jamaicans and said that she recognized their continuous support which has helped her continue the journey in the global track and field stage. She expressed that it has been the greatest honor to carry our flag across the world. We may be small, but we are mighty.

While Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce confirmed that her competitive career has come to a close, she emphasized that her journey is far from over. Calling it a “lane change,” she expressed her commitment to using her platform to inspire and empower the next generation of athletes.

“From Waterhouse to the world, every second has been for something greater,” she wrote. “As I pass the baton to the next generation, let this be your reminder that time will honor your greatness.”

Fraser-Pryce’s retirement marks the end of an era for sprinting, closing the chapter on a career that has redefined excellence in athletics and inspired millions around the globe. Jamaican citizens have showered their love on her and her journey which has remained a great inspiration for others.

She said that she is a proud daughter of the soil and she will always be grateful to Jamaica.