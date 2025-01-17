Test tour: Excessive pollution causes delayed toss in Pakistan-West Indies match

Pakistan's cricket authorities have yet to announce a time for the match to resume, with the game still facing delays.

West Indies: Inclement weather conditions delayed toss between Pakistan and West Indies for the first match of the test tour at Multan Cricket Stadium on Friday morning. The match was scheduled to start at 1:30 pm with coins expected to be tossed at 1:00 pm, however, the poor visibility and high level of polluted air halted the entire match.

The authorities of cricket in Pakistan did not provide any information about the resumption of the match and it is still in the “delayed” situation. However, the rumours of the cancellation of the match are circulating social media, indicating unfovourable conditions for game in the stadium.

Pakistan is covered with thick fog which has impacted the visibility at the stadium, making it difficult for players to see the boundaries. The first test match is scheduled to be held from January 17 to 21, 2025 as West Indies toured Pakistan for the series following exclusion of both teams for World Test Championships 2025.

The second match will be held on January 25, 2025, at Multan and run through January 29, 2025, as the series will feature two test matches. Due to foggy situation at the stadium, players were seen engaging in pre-match warmups and practicing with their bats and balls on the stadium.

As per met department, the stadium will remain foggy throughout the day and clear skies are likely to be formed at night. The temperature at Pakistan is stood at 18°C and the met department noted that the sun is expected to be appear in the afternoon, but the removal of the fog is unlikely due to high level of pollution.

The squad of West Indies against Pakistan is captained by Kraigg Brathwaite. Other players included Miklye Louis, Keacy Carty, Kavem Hodge, Alick Athanaze, Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach, Kevin Sinclari, Gudakesh Motie, Jomel Warrican, Amir Jangoo and Jayden Seales.