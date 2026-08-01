Over 7,300 Star of the Seas passengers arrive in St. Kitts and Nevis

Thousands of Star of the Seas passengers explored Basseterre, visited historic attractions and local businesses, providing a significant boost to tourism operators, vendors, restaurants and the wider local economy.

Star of the Seas Brings More Than 7,300 Passengers to St. Kitts

Basseterre, St. Kitts: Over 7,386 passengers arrived in Port Zante aboard Star of the Seas on Thursday. The visitors were welcomed with several cultural performances as it was considered a great arrival in the dry season.

Basseterre came alive with bustling energy today as thousands of cruise ship passengers poured into Port Zante from the massive Star of the Seas, filling the island’s capital with excitement, local shopping and vibrant Caribbean culture.

The arrival of the grand cruise ship brought a welcome wave of activity to local businesses, tour operators and street vendors across the city. Port Zante, the island’s primary cruise hub, was transformed into a lively centre of international visitors eager to experience everything St. Kitts has to offer.

From early morning, passengers stopped off the ship directly into the heart of the capital. Many visitors chose to spend their time wandering through the historic streets of Basseterre, taking in the unique architectural charm and friendly atmosphere.

Local shops, boutique and craft markets saw a steady stream of customers searching for memorable souvenirs. Travellers browsed through displays of handmade crafts, colorful Caribbean batik clothing, local rum and unique jewelry. Small cafes and eateries also enjoyed a busy day, serving up local delicacies, tropical drinks and traditional Kittitian flavours to curious tourists looking for an authentic taste of the island.

“Days like today bring so much life to our city,” shared new local shop owners near Independence Square. “It is wonderful to see so many happy faces enjoying our culture and supporting our community.”

While many chose to stay close to the port, thousands of other passengers boarded buses, open-air safari trucks, and taxis for guided island tours. These excursions took visitors beyond the capital to explore the rich history, lush landscapes, and iconic sights that make Saint Kitts a top Caribbean destination.

Tour routes highlighted some of the island’s most famous landmarks, including:

Brimstone Hill Fortress: A historic UNESCO World Heritage site offering panoramic views of the Caribbean Sea and neighboring islands.

Romney Manor & Caribelle Batik: Famous for its stunning botanical gardens, historic estate grounds, and traditional fabric-dyeing demonstrations.

Timothy Hill Overlook: A breathtaking viewpoint where visitors captured stunning photos of the Atlantic Ocean on one side and the calm Caribbean Sea on the other.

Others opted for outdoor adventures, taking scenic train rides along the coast, hiking through the lush rainforest, or heading directly to local beaches to relax in the warm turquoise waters.

The successful day highlights St. Kitts growing popularity as a premier stop for international cruise lines. The influx of cruise traffic provides a direct economic boost to dozens of local industries, from taxi drivers and tour guides to artisans and restaurant staff.

As the sun began to set, passengers slowly made their way back to Port Zante, laden with shopping bags, local gifts, and unforgettable memories. With the Star of the Seas preparing to set sail for its next destination, the vibrant day left a lasting impression on both the visiting tourists and the local island community.