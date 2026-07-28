Romaine Beckford ends Jamaica’s 68-year wait for Commonwealth men’s high jump gold

Beckford cleared 2.25m on his first attempt to secure gold on countback, ending Jamaica’s 68-year wait for a Commonwealth Games men’s high jump title.

Jamaica: Romaine Beckford has become the first Jamaican to claim a Commonwealth Games gold medal in the men’s high jump since 1958. This is the first gold that Jamaica has secured in men’s high jump after sixty-eight years.

Beckford claimed the gold after clearing 7 feet, 4.5 inches (2.25) at Scotstoun Stadium on Monday. While India’s Sarvesh Kushare placed second, clearing 7-4.5, and England’s Kimani Jack who was the 2026 NCAA Outdoor champion with Georgia, finished third with a 7-2.5 clearance.

Romaine Beckford is an alumni of the University of Arkansas. He came eighth four years ago in Birmingham, and failed to clear a height at last year’s World Athletics championships in Tokyo. Now he cleared 2.25m and took the gold ahead of India’s Sarvesh Anil Kushare, who also cleared that height and England’s Kimani Jack came third with 2.20m.

Beckford cleared the decisive height on his first attempt while Kushare needed three attempts to clear. Beckford and Kushare then each had three misses at 7-5.75 (2.28).

After the 1958 win by Ernle Haisley, who last secured gold medal for Jamaica, this is the first time after 68 years that Beckford won the gold for Jamaica.

The series for Beckford included first attempt marks at 6-8.75 (2.05), 6-10.75 (2.10), and 7-0.5 (2.15). He needed a second try at 7-2.5 and made 7-4.5 on his first attempt.

Along with this massive win, Jamaica has also secured another gold in 110m hurdle race. Demario Prince achieved the gold in men’s 110m hurdles and became the first Jamaican to win at the stage of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. The 21-year-old left England’s Samuel Bennett and Cyprus’ Milan Trajkovic behind in the race, clocking 13.17 seconds.

The Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games are being held from July 23 to August 2 in Scotland. Around 3,000 athletes from 74 nations and territories are competing across sports and six para sports.