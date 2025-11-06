$31.3M St Peter’s Main Road officially commissioned in St Kitts and Nevis

St Kitts and Nevis: St Peter’s Main Road and FT Williams Highway East have officially been commissioned in St Kitts and Nevis on Wednesday. Valued at EC$31.3 million, the project delivers a completely reconstructed roadway with sidewalks, modern drainage and a new roundabout at the St Peter’s Anglican Church Junction.

The comprehensive project scope included full road construction, base stabilisation, asphalt resurfacing and the installation of retaining walls, curbs, sidewalks, and wider roadways. It is aimed at enhancing pedestrian and vehicular safety.

The roundabout which was constructed at St Peter’s Anglican Church Junction is aimed at improving traffic circulation. In addition to that, an additional slip at the Shadwell Roundabout is constructed to ease congestion and streamline traffic flow into and out of the area.

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew attended the opening ceremony and hailed the construction as it opened new avenues and enhanced road infrastructure of St Kitts and Nevis. He said that he grew up here in the community and the road has always remained prone to accidents and other issues.

He further talked about the years of neglect of the previous administration and said that the inclusion of St. Peter’s Road into the network of the national road will enhance the economic as well as social structure of St Kitts and Nevis.

PM Drew noted, “The road will be helpful in enhancing the community as it will serve as a well-designated gateway. The development of the areas will serve as the development of the whole of St Kitts and Nevis and it will also contribute significantly to the overall development of the country.”

PM Drew also expressed pleasure and said that this is a proud moment for all the citizens and for him as well. He said that today, he felt satisfied and vindicated, feeling that all the struggles and stress to get into office was all worth it.

PM Drew further noted that the road will also help in building a modern community which will change the state of the community. He said that new roundabout features have been designed to improve safety, accessibility and the overall aesthetic of the area.

He added that there is no main road that goes to St Peter’s which is also known as the largest area outside of Basseterre.