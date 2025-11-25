Public feedback expresses satisfaction with PM Pierre-led administration

Castries, Saint Lucia: As the elections are only five days away, the citizens of Saint Lucia have expressed their opinions about the ruling and opposition parties. One of the residents from the Castries East expressed her satisfaction with the work done by PM Philip J Pierre-led administration over the past five years in the parliament.

She said that she is completely satisfied with the work done in her community as she liked the idea of the CXC that is being paid for the kids and the Workers' Programme in which they gave permanent jobs to the workers.

A resident shared her pride in the leadership of PM Philip J Pierre and highlighted community improvements, support programs and consistent delivery that the people can trust. She said, “Castries East remains strong because its representative continues to put people first in every decision, every project, and every promise kept.”

She further talked about the programmes that were introduced by the government of Saint Lucia, noting that these programmes have turned out to be the reason for the well-being of the people.

Talking about the early childhood development programme, a resident noted that under the initiative, kids get assistance with proper health care. She also shed light on the items/support packages provided to the new moms free of charge by the government and said that the initiative was innovative and progressive.

“I am happy and 100% confident that my prime minister and the Saint Lucia Labour Party are doing a fantastic job.” She also said that she wants the prime minister and his party to continue doing this job in Saint Lucia.

She noted that the prime minister is a very humble man, down to earth for the people and with the people and he is doing a fantastic job. She said that PM Pierre first sees and then takes proper measures to provide help to the people of Saint Lucia.