MV Equuleus Leader delivers 38 imported vehicles to Basseterre Port

SCASPA advised vehicle owners to prepare all required documents before collection to help speed up the clearance process and ensure the smooth release of the imported vehicles.

St. Kitts and Nevis: MV Equuleus Leader has successfully arrived at the Port of Basseterre. The vessel has arrived at the federation’s port to deliver 38 imported vehicles. The St. Christopher Air & Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA) confirmed this on Monday.

This shipment has added to the routine cargo operations that are important to support the country’s automotive imports. The vehicles will be processed by the port official before being sent to their new owners safely.

The SCASPA said in a public notice that the customers should get all the required documents ready before receiving their shipments. This will help in speeding up the clearance process and will ensure a smoother collection experience.

The MV Equuleus Leader is a pure car carrier which was built in 2005. It is a Japanese-flagged vessel which was made for transporting automobiles and vehicles. The vessel is almost 200 meters in length and 32 meters in width. It can carry more than 5,000 vehicles across multiple cargo decks. This is why it is known to be one of the largest ships operating in the international vehicle shipping industry.

It is owned and managed by NYK Bulkship Partners Co., Ltd., and is a part of Japan’s NYK Group. This group is famously known to be the world’s leading maritime transport companies.

The vessel has already visited several Caribbean Ports in its voyage till now. Before stopping at Basseterre, it visited Port of Spain, Bridgetown, Castries, Fort-de-France, Roseau, Pointe-à-Pitre, and St. John's. These vessels normally transport cargo to several destinations in a single journey.

The vessel continued its regional voyage after leaving the Port of Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis.

These type of shipments help in maintaining a meaningful flow of imports for businesses, dealerships, and private buyers. According to industry observers, these imports help in supporting trade through the country’s seaport.

SCASPA said that the seaport team is focusing on providing reliable port services. They are also encouraging customers to cooperate with the port procedures when they collect their vehicles.