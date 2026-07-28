Antigua postpones Junior Carnival Parade 2026 due to severe weather

The Antigua and Barbuda Festivals Commission said the parade has been rescheduled to July 29 after thunderstorms and persistent rainfall created unsafe conditions along the planned route.

Antigua and Barbuda: The 2026 Junior Carnival has been rescheduled to Wednesday, July 29th. As the weather conditions continue to remain unsafe for proceeding. The festival commission was forced to postpone Sunday’s highly anticipated children’s celebration to Wednesday because of the weather.

The decision was made after a morning of unsettled weather, with persistent showers, thunder and lightning. The weather is affecting parts of the island and raising concerns about conditions along the parade route.

The commission said in a statement issued on Sunday that it reviews both the current and forecast weather before making this decision.

The commission said that proceeding with the event in adverse weather would not be safe and in the best interests of the children, their parents, spectators or the public.

The Junior Carnival has now been rescheduled for Wednesday, July 29, with the parade set to begin at 1 p.m.

The Festivals Commission also said that the safety and well-being of the participants is their top priority. And due to continued rainfall on the parade route and in surrounding areas, this decision was taken in the interest of all the participants and spectators alike.

Thunderstorms swept across Antigua on Sunday and led to disruptions in outdoor activity. The weather-related concerns prompted the authorities to take this decision during the opening weekend of Carnival festivities.

Organisers apologised for the inconvenience caused because of this decision and thanked the public for its patience and understanding. The parents, children, mas’ groups and other stakeholders have been doing extensive preparations for this annual fest and the postponement might have caused distress or discouragement to them. But the commission said that the well-being and safety of the people should be treated as a top priority.

The organisers said they look forward to welcoming participants and spectators later this week under safer conditions.