Demario Prince wins Jamaica’s first gold at Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games

Prince recovered from a slow start to win the men’s 110m hurdles in 13.17 seconds, finishing ahead of England’s Samuel Bennett and Cyprus’ Milan Trajkovic to secure Jamaica’s first gold medal of the Games.

Jamaica: Demario Prince speeds to gold in men’s 110m hurdles and became the first Jamaican to win at the stage of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. The 21-year-old left England’s Samuel Bennett and Cyprus’ Milan Trajkovic behind in the race, clocking 13.17 seconds.

The event was held on Monday, July 27, 2026 in Scotland and the Jamaican made history to become the first Caribbean player to win the gold medal. Slowest out of the blocks of the eight finalists, Prince accelerated faster than anyone else in the finals. He finished the race before the other participants, claiming the deserved gold.

“I’m very pleased with the win,” he told the reporters after the race. “In the heats, I was all over the place and didn't think I'd executed a good race, so I wanted to clean things up for the final. I'm happy with the result.”

Previously, he produced the third fastest time at the 13.27 in the morning heats. As he finished behind England’s Samuel Bennet (13.20) and Cyprus’ Milan Trajkovic (13.21). He showed improved performance in the evening finals claiming the gold.

He passed Trajkovic just after the halfway mark to take the lead. The Cypriot hurdler and Bennett were left to battle for the silver as the finish approached. The English hurdler took the silver with a superior lean.

Bennett was confirmed as the silver medallist in a time of 13.30, while Trajkovic, who was a finalist at the Olympic Games Rio 2016, had to settle for bronze after clocking at 13.32.

Talking to the reporters, Prince said that he found himself leading after the sixth hurdle. He also added that he believes that he could have finished the race a bit better and he would be practising more from now on.

The rising hurdle star was more than pleased with the final outcome in Glasgow. “Our main goal coming here was to win, put on a show for the fans, and do it for my parents and my country. I thank God for the victory,” he concluded.

Jamaica also achieved another major victory as Arkansas alum Romaine Beckford became the first Jamaican to claim a Commonwealth Games gold medal in the men’s high jump since 1958.

He claimed the gold after clearing 7 feet, 4.5 inches (2.25) at Scotstoun Stadium on Monday. While India’s Sarvesh Kushare placed second, clearing 7-4.5, and England’s Kimani Jack finished third with a 7-2.5 clearance.