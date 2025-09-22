Sunshine Snacks Worker, Lionel Reis Dies after falling from Forklift; OSHA launches probe 

Police responded to a call regarding an incident at the warehouse of Associated Brands Industries Ltd (ABIL), the parent company of Sunshine Snacks.

Trinidad and Tobago: Lionel Reis, a 39-year-old employee of Sunshine Snacks died on Friday night after falling from a forklift at the company’s warehouse in San Juan on Saturday, 20th September 2025.

Police officials said that they were called on to the warehouse of Associated Brands Industries Ltd (ABIL) the parent company for Sunshine Snacks’ at around 10 pm. The officials described that they arrived, they saw Reis lying on his back in a pool of blood near a forklift with its boom raised at around 30 ft above.

A yellow safety basked was also attached to the boom with its gate open, as stated by the officials. They further revealed that Reis was not wearing any safety harness. The forklift was however being operated by another worker while Reis was carrying out the cleaning duties in the basket. The worker reported that he heard, what sounded like boxes shifting before watching Reis fell.

Reis body has been taken to the Forensic Science Center for an autopsy, while the crime scene is being strictly restricted. The Occupational Safety and Health Authority (OSHA) is investigating the accident along with TTPS.

In a statement released Associated Brands stated that Reis was “a long serving and highly valued member” of their team and offered condolences to his family and colleagues. The company further said that they are fully cooperating with the police an OSHA regarding the accident and offering counselling to their employees.

Reis was married and had been working with the company since last three years. His family has been demanding answers from the company and the police regarding the circumstances revolving around his death.

An autopsy on Reis’ body will be conducted on Monday with confirmation on his death to be made after the official results are out. Associates Times will continue providing updates to you on this story.