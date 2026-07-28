Dr. Terrance Drew Community Football League Kicks Off with Six Teams in St. Peter’s

Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew said the annual league promotes teamwork, discipline and positive opportunities for young people while strengthening community ties across St. Peter’s.

St. Kitts and Nevis: The annual Dr. Terrance Drew Community Football League got underway on Sunday, bringing together six teams for the start of this year's competition.

Dr. Terrance Drew invited people across the island to attend the opening ceremony for the St. Peter's Football League that took place on Sunday. The event that features football teams from across the constituency has been sponsored by Prime Minister Dr. Drew from years.

The games are hosted every year with the aim to inculcate better understanding and positive growth within the communities. The event was open to be attended by all the people of the island.

The event is being hosted under the patronage of Dr. Terrance Drew. He is the Parliamentary Representative for St Peter’s and Constituency 8. Dr. Drew said that he hopes that the league will be as successful as the previous editions of the event.

Last year, four teams from constituency 8 participated in the football cup. Canyon Fc, Conaree Fc, Fireballs FC, and St. Peter’s Fc competed for the cup. In the 2025 edition, the St. Peter’s FC claimed the cup as the winner of the league. Conaree FC finished in the 2nd place and Cayon FC ended the tournament in the 3rd place.

The teams that are participating in the league this year are:

Douglas Ballerz

6 Mil (Six Mil)

RRR Nation

Uptown South

Floss City

Ambassadors

PM Dr. Terrance Drew who is also the Patron of the league said in a Facebook post after the opening ceremony that he has been proudly supporting this league because it represents far more than football. He said that it provides youngsters a positive outlet for their energy, strengthens community bonds, fosters lasting friendships, and reinforces the values of teamwork, discipline and respect.

Dr. Drew connected this league with the government's broader efforts to encourage the youth to reject crime and violence. Giving them the opportunity to uplift themselves and their families.

He then thanked the organisers and the players who participated in making the opening weekend successful. As he also expressed his gratitude towards Ambassador Edward Tao (The Republic of China -Taiwan) for his support.

Dr. Drew invited the people of St. Peter’s, and all of St. Kitts and Nevis, to come out and support the young athletes throughout the season.