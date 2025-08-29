Golding’s Birth Certificate Reveal Steals the Spotlight during Jamaica Leadership Debate

While holding the old and weathered document live before millions of Jamaicans, Golding declared, “I am indeed born a Jamaican,” a move widely seen as a masterstroke ahead of the General Elections on September 3.

Jamaica: In a dramatic turn of events, the leader of opposition, Mark Golding presented his original 1965 birth certificate during the final showdown of the leadership debate on August 28. His bold move served as a strong answer to the questions lingering throughout the campaign regarding his Jamaican citizenship.

While holding the old and weathered document live before millions of Jamaicans, Golding declared, “I am indeed born as a Jamaican,” an act which has been seen as a masterstroke by the leader ahead of the General Elections on 3rd September. This was widely praised as Golding’s move shifted the whole narrative of the debate.

In response Prime Minister Andrew Holness stated that the choices a person makes for a country matter and not the citizenship, "It is not your birth that makes you Jamaican; it is the choices you make for your country."

Jamaica’s 2025 General Elections Debate: Sharp Clashes over different Reforms

Beyond the birth certificate moment, the debate also showcased sharp clashes over corruption allegations, economic policies and constitutional reforms between Golding and the current Prime Minister Andrew Holness. During the debate both the leaders engaged in sharp and pointed exchanges about integrity with Golding accusing the current government of protecting ministers under investigation.

"The volume of scandals under this Jamaica Labour Party government is unprecedented... Ministers are being parked in the naughty corner in OPM instead of being sacked,” he stated.

On the other hand, Holness defended his record of transparency and actions against corruption in his administration, "I have been transparent; my financial declarations are public, and I stand with the greatest moral authority against corruption.”

Economic Stewardship

The discussion heavily focused on economic stewardship. Golding pledged that if he enters powers, he will raise the income tax threshold to $3.5 million to ease burdens on working families, citing Jamaica’s improving debt-to-GDP ratio nearing 60%. Holness challenged these plans and their feasibility citing Jamaica’s historically low growth, and his government’s track record of job creation, wage increases and crime reduction.

Constitutional Issues

The debate then also delved into constitutional issues, where Holness advocated for a local final court of appeal and a consultative referendum process. Meanwhile, Golding upheld the constitutionality of Jamaica adopting the Caribbean Court of Justice without a referendum, which he said reflects the ongoing philosophical divide.

"We want to respect the Caribbean Court of Justice as our final court. Historical practice is clear, no referendum is required to transition from the Privy Council,” Opposition leader Mark Golding said.

Public Safety Issues

The two leaders then also diverged on public safety issues by discussing the use of states of emergency in crime reduction, however both agreed on expanding body camera use for police accountability.

"The use of states of emergency helped reduce murders by 27%. The withdrawal of support by the opposition correlates with subsequent increases in crime,” Prime Minister Andrew Holness stated.

Analysts divided on Debate’s Results

The expert panellists were divided on whether who won the debate, underscoring the polarized electorate as Jamaica prepares for the September 3rd General Elections.

"This debate was one of the most intense and fact-driven we've seen in recent years, with both leaders' demonstrating readiness to lead," the board of analysts stated.

Germaine Barrett, one of the analysts present stated that both the leaders combined were intellect, passionate with a clear commitment to Jamaica’s future. She further highlighted that the debate would influence undecided voters. Another analyst named Granville Knight stated that the battle over integrity claims dominated, but ultimately voters will weigh who won the trust to manage the country’s complex challenges.