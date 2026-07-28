Jet Ski operator charged with manslaughter over death of seven-year-old at Pigeon Point

The Director of Public Prosecutions advised police to lay a manslaughter charge after investigators completed their inquiries into the fatal jet ski collision that claimed the life of seven-year-old Angelica Jogie.

Trinidad and Tobago: After more than 3 months of the death of seven-year-old Angelica Jogie, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has advised that a jet ski operator would be charged with manslaughter. The girl was said to be in a jet ski accident in Tobago.

On Monday, Senior Superintendent Rodhill Kirk confirmed that the 32-year-old Canaan resident named Ashworth Burnnett was rearrested after investigations. The suspect was first detained hours after the incident occurred in April. But, he was released later because additional inquiries were pending.

He was rearrested and processed by officers on 27 July, Monday at his home in Canaan. After Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard instructed the officers to charge the jet ski operator with manslaughter.

Seven-year-old Angelica Saydee Jogie died on April 8, 2026, after she was struck by a jet ski. At the time of the accident, she was bathing with relatives at Pigeon Point Heritage Park. Police said that the jet ski collided with Angelica, her parents and her uncle inside an area designated for bathers.

Angelica suffered multiple injuries, including severe head injuries. She was pronounced dead at the Scarborough General Hospital.

A 32-year-old Canaan man was arrested by the police hours after the incident. He was then released on April 20 after investigators said they needed more time to complete the investigations. They also needed time to prepare a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions. Senior Superintendent Rodhill Kirk also said that the release did not mean the suspect had been cleared.

In the accident, Angelica’s parents and one other relative were also hit by the watercraft. The former San Fernando TML student was pronounced dead at the Scarborough General Hospital.

Angelica’s father, Arnold Jogie, said that this development has brought some relief to the family, who were grieving and appealing for justice.

Talking about the tragedy, he said, “The last three months are still just like yesterday. It still feels just like yesterday. It is a really, really rough road we are going through and nobody could explain this.”

He further added that the death of his daughter has erased all zeal and happiness from his life. He hopes that the matter would be dealt with responsibly by the court.

Kirk praised his officers and defended their cautious approach to the investigation. He said that the case was extremely complex and was the first of its kind under his leadership.

In a pre-action protocol letter, attorneys that are representing the family said that the death was preventable. They alleged negligence and breach of duty by all parties.