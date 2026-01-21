Political Analyst predicts Mia Mottley will win February 2026 Barbados Snap Elections

According to political analyst Peter Wickham, public expectations are that Mia Mottley will secure another term, citing her strong leadership during global and regional challenges.

Barbados: Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley has shown her political confidence and strategic leadership as she announced snap elections on February 11, 2026. Regional pollster and political analyst, Peter Wickham, shared that the PM Mottley is in a strong position to secure another term as the prime minister of Barbados due to strong public support.

While the election has been announced ahead of its due time, the news was not surprising. “To some extent, it was not unexpected. We’ve been speculating for some time that she would call an election in the first quarter of the year. Several things on the ground suggested that she was looking in that direction,” said Wickham during an interview with Antigua.news.

According to Wickham, the public expectations are that PM Mottley will win another term in the office. Her leadership during tough global and regional issues has won her respect and accolades at both regional and international stages.

One of the major discussions surrounding the elections is voter turnout. Wickham said that although public participation has declined over the years, Prime Minister Mia Mottley still has a great chance of winning the elections. The only question that remains is the size of the majority of votes she will get in the elections.

“The regard for the opposition is not high, but there is significant apathy and disinterest in participating in elections. Motivating people to come out and vote will be her main challenge,” he added.

Giving an example, the political analyst said that Saint Lucia’s Prime Minister Philip J Pierre also announced polls a year earlier because he believed that he was ready for the elections while his opponent was not. Similarly, PM Mottley is also ready for the general elections this year.

“My sense is that Prime Minister Mottley has intelligence suggesting she can win now. The opposition is not seen as doing well. It’s being led by someone who defected from her party, and there have been challenges with party cohesion,” he noted.