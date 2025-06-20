16 billion Google Passwords Leaked, Internet calls to return to landlines and typewriters

Researchers have warned that cybercriminals could exploit these passwords to access and expose personal information, including photos and videos.

A report from Cybersecurity researchers is going viral on the internet, which reveals one of the largest data breaches to date with over 16 billion passwords leaked online. This shocking news has raised concerns among worldwide internet users regarding the privacy and security of using such platforms online.

Researchers have also pointed out that cybercriminals might exploit these passwords to disclose personal details, including phots and videos. The report issued by Forbes outlines that the leaked credentials belonged to users who had accessed different including those provided by government platforms and those by companies including Apple, Facebook, Google, GitHub, and Telegram.

This breach of data has been a talk of internet as users cite their concerns related to the data breach emphasizing that their activity on internet is not secure. Several users have also made sarcastic comments in relation to the incident. However, whatever is the case, the information regarding the 16 million google data leak has sent internet ablaze.

A user named Cilo Azul wrote, “Hell, maybe the hackers can remind me what my passwords are because without FaceID, I have no idea anymore.”

Another user named Bird Land said, “This stuff is getting out of hand. I am about to go old school. Typewriter, Landline and see ya on the weekend.”

Jake Slawski a Facebook user wrote, “Aren’t computers so handy? I saw a Netflix documentary about stealing crypto the other day. 4.5 billion was stolen. And also, they hacked into a CIA computer and found out what agent was watching them. I thought, if the CIA computer is not safe with an unlimited budget for security, then there isn’t a computer that is safe.”

“if they could please let me know my google passwords that would be awesome, then maybe I can recover some lost email addresses and whatever else I've lost,” said another user.