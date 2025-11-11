Hurricane Melissa kills 35; 85-year-old man survives in Jamaica

Jamaica: A total of 35 people have died in Jamaica due to the destruction caused by Category 5 Hurricane Melissa. As the recovery and relief efforts have started in the country, the assessment of the damage and the loss has also started, outlining that the sectors from agriculture, fisheries to tourism and health have been affected severely.

Notably, an 85-year-old man from Westmoreland who was lost in Hurricane Melissa has been found alive in Jamaica as the daughter and family reported that they hadn’t heard from him for days. A relative flew over there in Jamaica and found him alive which turned out to be a relieving moment for the family.

His daughter, Kimali Stephen shared her father’s story and her plans to reunite with him, noting that the days have remained tough for her and her family. She said that she was not able to sleep as she wanted to see him as they knew that he was alive.

Notably, he found shelter in one of the towns in Jamaica, and his daughter added that the family was now happy to see him safe. The reports outlined that these numbers are verified and still expected to rise as assessments continue across the region. Due to the Category 5 Hurricane, around 43 deaths have been recorded in Haiti and four people died in the Dominican Republic.

Hurricane Melissa battered Jamaica and other countries with a wind speed of 185 mph in October 2025 and turned out to be one of the strongest and deadliest hurricanes in history. The recovery has started in Jamaica as several countries and institutions including the US, Canada, India and United Nations donated hurricane supplies and other financial assistance to the country.

Over $2 Billion loss has been recorded across Jamaica due to Hurricane Melissa. As per the reports, the United States has delivered US$12.6 million in additional life-saving emergency assistance to the Caribbean, including US$10 million for Jamaica.

Earlier, a small plane which was carrying Hurricane supplies for Jamaica crashed in Florida and killed two people onboard.