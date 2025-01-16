Tom Cruise considered becoming a Monk, reveals ex-wife Mimi Rogers

Mimi Rogers and Tom Cruise notably got married in an intimate ceremony attended by only two guests in 1987.

Mimi Rogers, American actress famously known as Tom Cruise’s first wife, made shocking statements following their split in 1990. The actress while shedding light over their divorce said that they were having a ‘Dried Marriage’.

Mimi Rogers then added that Tom was willing to transforming into a Monk and due to which they did not have sex for several months. She sarcastically revealed, “My own instrument needed tuning.”

“Here’s the real story: Tom was seriously thinking of becoming a monk. At least for that period of time, it looked as though marriage wouldn’t fit into his overall spiritual needs. And he thought he had to be celibate to maintain the purity of his instrument,” the actress revealed in an interview in 1993.

Mimi Rogers and Tom Cruise notably got married in an intimate ceremony attended by only two guests in 1987. They remained in the relationship for three years till 1990. The couple tend to avoid the media, and they even named their marriage as ‘The Project’ so no one suspects that they are getting married.

Mimi has also stated that there were several other positive aspects of their marriage, however there were some issues which were not solved and escalated tensions, to which they couldn’t sustain the relationship.

Tom Cruise has notably been in several different relationships. His marriage to Katie Holmes was the one which garnered a lot of media attention. They were married from 2006 to 2012. Earlier she was married to Nicole Kidman, and they stayed together from 1990 to 2001.

Tom Cruise personal life has remained in controversy, however, he is now single with three children. Mimi Rogers on the other hand is now living away from Hollywood peacefully as a farmer. She sells hay, that she grows on her farm for participation in the county fairs.

Mimi has also shared that, her marriage with Tom Cruise has done nothing good for her both personally and professionally as she stated that “Nobody hires because you are married to somebody famous, in fact they test you a little extra due to it.”