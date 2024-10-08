Dominica: Creole Friday to feature locals wearing beautiful traditional attires

Last Friday, the locals from Portsmouth Brance were asked to appear on the streets, showcasing their attires in the creative Creole culture.

 Roseau, Dominica: As Creole Friday has kicked off in Dominica, the teams of local designers and other small business holders gathered on the streets by wearing tradition attires and outfits on the last Friday. While celebrating the Creole season, the event will select the winners and give exciting prizes to the people with the most unique and beautiful outfits. 

Last Friday, the locals from Portsmouth Branch were asked to appear on the streets, showcasing their attires in the creative Creole culture. Melissa Skerrit hailed all Creole wears as her team was captured on the street with different colours of Dominica. 

Besides this, the Paix Bouche Drummers also brought the rhythm and customers in the celebration of the culture together. The staff also celebrated the Creole vibes by wearing attires, signifying their indigenous culture and Kalinago appearances. DJ Remz also entertained the audience through their drumbeats and calypso music. 

The next Friday will feature the participation of the local designers from Canefield Branch who will wear Creole outfits and compete to win prizes. It will feature the performance of Petite Savanne Jing Ping Band and DJ Stream. 

On Friday, October 18, 2024, the locals from Bayfront Branch will be gathered on the streets by promoting the culture and traditions of Dominica. Patriotic Dancers and DJ Sleem are invited for the entertainment of the audience. 

On the last Creole Friday, the locals from Hillsborough Street Branch will wear Creole attires and welcome the performances of the Quadrille Dancers and DJ Remz. 

Through these Creole Fridays, the patrons will be given a chance to win prizes and extra tickets to the World Creole Music Festival. Creole Friday is the last Friday before the commencement of the music festival where the colours of Dominica are celebrated. 

Creole Friday serves as the platform for the local designers to showcase their talents and skills in designing and promote the traditional wears of Dominica. On these days, people wear traditional outfits including those of Kalinago and other communities and celebrate the uniqueness in their culture. 

The aim of the Creole Friday which was started by Melissa Skerrit- Minister of Housing of Dominica is to bring the communities together, promote their culture among youngsters and create a platform of job or talent showcase for the locals in different fields. 

Such events also contribute significantly to the economy of Dominica as local jobs are created through street vendors, food stalls and other stalls of local wear.

Anglina Byron

